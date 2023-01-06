Former village trustee announces candidacy for president
I am excited to announce my candidacy for Waunakee Village President, and I am reaching out to you, my friends and neighbors, for your support.
Community development is my profession and my passion, and I would like to put my experience to work on behalf of our Village. In my professional life as a Community Economic Development Specialist, I’ve worked with local elected officials, residents, and stakeholders in communities across Wisconsin to address the opportunities and obstacles they face in providing housing for residents, attracting workers to staff local businesses, and creating public places that make vibrant and resilient communities.
As a community volunteer, I’ve put these skills to work for our Village. I currently serve on the Community Development Authority, and from 2019 to 2021 I served as an appointed member of the Village Board. During that time, I chaired the Finance Committee, and served on the Plan Commission and Police Commission. Prior to that, and as part of my professional work, I co-facilitated the Waunakee Housing Task Force.
My family feels fortunate to live in Waunakee. Like many of you, we moved here seeking a top-notch school district. We did indeed find great schools, and we also found a community that has been shaped by decades of responsive local leaders, business owners, and Village employees who have worked with residents to create a vibrant and resilient place. If elected Village President, I would dedicate myself to working on behalf of all community stakeholders, building upon the work that has been done, and helping us continue to be one of the best places to live in Wisconsin.
If you’re interested in learning more about me, please feel free to visit my candidate page on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/RungeForWaunakee or reach out to me via email at krisrunge@gmail.com.
Your neighbor,
Kristin Runge
