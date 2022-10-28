Beer at youth event
I am a spouse of a Waunakee Village Board member. I think the village board made a bad decision to allow youth hockey to serve beer at a youth hockey event.
The board needs to call a special meeting to reconsider the vote. Most of the board doesn’t seem to know the word “no.” Board members received emails from hockey parents suggesting there could be a lawsuit if the hockey club didn’t receive the temporary permit. Since one of the emails was sent with a law office emblem on the bottom of the email stating the parent is an attorney, you tell me what the board is supposed to think.
Why should the board back down because of a possible lawsuit? The board provides TIFs (welfare money) to contractors and wealthy businesses people, which are taxpayer funds, but won’t stand up to an organization defeating what the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition is working hard to bring to Waunakee—a model to promote healthy lifestyles.
There are other ways to raise money. People buying the beer could donate that money to provide grants for families who need help. That way, the club gets 100%.
It takes the “only Waunakee in the world” to serve beer at youth events. There are people with children in town who don’t agree with beer at a youth event. There are others who know a can of worms has been opened. This rests on the board.
Alcohol is a big problem in this country. I know I lived with it most of my life, even though my wife and I don’t use it.
Come on, people. Speak out about this. Contact the Waunakee board and let them know that beer at youth events is not right.
All of this is my opinion.
Vaughn Frye
Faculty Cabaret showcased talent
The Faculty Cabaret on Monday evening, celebrating 100 years of music in Waunakee, was absolutely wonderful entertainment and interesting information. Our community has been, and continues to be, blessed with great music educators. The program was a showcase of great music and talent, so well highlighted!
Thank you to the organizers, and the participants.
Sincerely,
Heather Meyer
In support of both referendum questions
The school board discussed at their March 9 regular meeting a new yet different Pathway No. 6, moving Heritage onto the Intermediate school site and building a new middle school on the Heritage site closer to the high school. The plan was expensive and comprehensive but appeared to have unique advantages that might be better for students and the district in the long run. I had concerns about how this would fit into the long-range plan endorsed by the community in 2014 but was thankful long-range planning principles established earlier were still helping guide current planning processes.
Since then, despite COVID, many opportunities for public feedback/input either online or in person have been provided. I’ve reviewed information on the district website and meeting agendas, videos, and materials on BoardBook with Tribune coverage reminding me of key decision points.
Over time, prior feelings I had about Heritage elementary’s location and a middle-level campus would be outweighed by recognizing current issues and lessons learned from the past, including: current class offerings and extra-curriculars involve middle school students and staff moving between the middle and high schools to share resources; fewer load bearing walls in newer construction provides flexibility for future remodels; traffic management issues at W. Woodland site; a Heritage elementary near the Intermediate school is what we had for decades; the 2022 community survey identified a majority (51%) prefers the Heritage site for a new middle school with 20% supporting either location.
I applaud the school board and administration for their due diligence in developing and communicating this Phase 2 plan. The plan reflects community input, utilizes all current land and building assets in a more productive manner, continues to focus on supporting operations and educational opportunities for all students, and resets the stage for future flexibility and growth.
I will be voting “Yes” on both referendum questions and urge others to do the same on Nov 8.
Peggy Hill-Breunig, former school board president
A flat mill rate means higher taxes
It would be nice if a school referendum worked like it used to. The school district would request additional tax money from the public and explain why it was worth the investment. The district would be transparent and honest about the costs, and no one would have cause to question the math.
This year, all the discussion of cost as a bit of a dance. How could we approve very substantial capital borrowing and increased school budgets without it costing anything? Clearly there is no magic money tree, so the money will come from us. Rather than state what the impact on the levy will be, in terms of dollars spent, WCSD has talked about the mill rate.
This is a dodge because “growth” of property values in the district is not just new homes. Most of this property value “growth” is reassessment of property. When you’re reassessed and paying for the same house, do you think that is growth? A consistent mil rate means a tax increase when your home gets reassessed. With a recession on the horizon, it isn’t the right time to burden our community with over-the-top requests from taxpayers.
John Cherf
Concerned Waunakee Resident
Referendum is excessive
Waunakee Community School District should be No. 3 in the State for quality, not borrowing. Vote “NO” for excessive capital referendum.
There are clearly some facilities needs for our schools. Surely Waunakee is not alone in the more than 400 school districts across Wisconsin in having a building or two that are older. I would support a reasonable referendum that did what was needed for a price that didn’t break the bank. Unfortunately, that is not what WCSD has put before us. We should reject the excessive capital referendum.
I understand that $175 million would be the third largest referendum in state history. The all-time top two are Madison and La Crosse, both districts with significantly larger populations and facilities needs. I don’t pretend to be an expert architect or engineer, but common sense tells me that since we’re an outlier there were probably some decisions made that put our costs out of the mainstream.
WCSD should be No. 3 in the state for test scores, elite college acceptances or competitive sports. We shouldn’t be No. 3 in the state for massive debt undertaken. Let’s vote down this excessive capital referendum and figure out a more reasonable price tag for our essential needs.
Thank you!
Lori Hoffman
Waunakee Resident and Parent
Reasons to vote Yes to the WCSD Referendum
I am writing to encourage you to VOTE YES to both school referendum questions on Nov. 8.
Why should you support this referendum? For our kids.
Why our kids need a new Middle School: 1. It is simply out of space and the MS population increases yearly. 2. All possible spaces have been converted for learning. 4. Two relocatables sit behind the MS with 576 students using them daily. 5. Teachers no longer have prep areas.
Why our kids need a new Heritage School: 1. HES has outlived it’s functionality.
2. The north wing was built in the early 1930s/the south wing in the 1950s. 3. The current HES doesn’t provide similar educational resources and learning spaces compared to our PES and AES or the IS. 4. Renovating HES would cost millions more dollars than to build a new one. 5. HES is the District’s only K-4 school with a capacity for growth.
Why should the Heritage Elementary be built at the IS site, and the MS at the Heritage site?
Due to increased growth and needs, the building size for the proposed MS, no longer fits the footprint for the IS location as originally planned. The District would save multiple millions by building the proposed new HES at the IS site and relocate the MS to the current HES site, still leaving a school in Waunakee’s central neighborhood.
The Capital and Operation Referendums are expensive—can we afford it?
It is expensive, but the District has a business plan to limit that impact on every household in the District. That plan includes a $38.5 million dollar tax levy that doesn’t change based on the results of the referendum. The tax rate declines from $10.89 to $9.68 with the goal of a consistent tax amount for all taxpayers. This translates to a zero or near zero school tax increase for all taxpayers not the $1000/year increase suggested in the Vote No flier.
As new families move into our District, they will share the referendum costs with our current families thus keeping the tax amount lower for all of our taxpayers.
Do we really need an Operational Referendum?
Yes, to cover the costs of additional staff and maintenance at the new schools, for retaining and recruiting the best teachers possible in an ever decreasing teacher market, and to allow the district to maintain and enhance our educational programs
The Waunakee community has been a tremendous supporter of our students and schools. I urge you all to continue to do so. Vote Yes to provide our students the best facilities and resources they need and deserve.
Chris Hetzel
Don’t Vote for Election Deniers
What do Ron Johnson and Tim Michels have in common? They are election deniers. Johnson repeats the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and needs to be investigated; even though there were over 60 legal cases that showed there was no voter fraud. Johnson’s chief of staff tried to hand Mike Pence a list of false electors, as he planned to replace the legitimate ones. This was the same day, Jan. 6, when the capitol was stormed as Trump supporter’s attempted a violent coup. Johnson called the riot we watched on Jan. 6 a “peaceful protest.”
Michels won’t rule out looking at overturning the results of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election. He is endorsed by Trump, whose supporters organized the capitol coup attempt. He has pledged to abolish the state’s elections commission which helps Wisconsin clerks navigate election laws, without plans for any replacement.
The peaceful transfer of power, based on fair elections, is a hallmark of democracy. The Republican legislature wants to choose Wisconsin electors despite voters’ wishes. Wisconsin electors officially cast the votes in the electoral college, based on election results. Due to gerrymandering, Republicans control the state senate and assembly, even when Democrats win the statewide popular vote.
Donald Trump is the only U.S. president who refused to accept the election results. Any loyal U.S. citizen should not vote for someone endorsed by him or any candidate who won’t accept the results of a fair election. The real threat to democracy is the loss of voting rights and fair elections, overseen by a non-partisan agency. You may not agree with some of the Democrats’ policies, but they are not trying to take away your vote.
Linda Ashmore