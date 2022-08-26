Yield to pedestrians at crosswalks
Picture this: You’re on a walk with your baby in a stroller and approach a crosswalk. You hit the button and the lights start flashing, but traffic keeps whizzing by... not one or two cars but enough for the crossing lights to expire by the time you are able to cross.
Somethings got to give, Waunakee.
The amount of times I have been at a crosswalk and not had traffic stop for several cars is tragic. Drivers often make eye contact and keep driving. What does a pedestrian have to do to be acknowledged AND be able to cross the street in a safe and timely manner? Even when one lane of traffic has stopped, I’m often stuck in the middle of the road or the edge due to the other lane continuing to move.
As we close in on the beginning of a new school year, there will be hundreds of children walking to and from school daily. They will be using more than just the guarded crosswalks nearest the schools. Let’s all be diligent about protecting our Waunakee residents on foot by keeping our eyes on the road and on the lookout for pedestrians.
Barbara Cords
School lunch menu in need of change
Growing up Gen X, I’ve seen a lot of changes happen after normal and everyday things were later found to increase adverse health risks. Secondhand smoking. Tanning. No seatbelts or bike helmets. Trans fats. So what obvious changes are being overlooked right now? I can think of many, but there’s one question I’m asking right now during back-to-school season: Why are Group 1 carcinogens regular items on our kids’ school lunch menus?
I’m talking about processed meats — you know, sausages, lunch meats and hotdogs. And I’m referring to the World Health Organization’s classification of processed meats as Group 1 carcinogens in causing colorectal cancer. Smoking and asbestos are also in this category.
Of course, processed meats are not as risky as smoking and would most likely never cause cancer in any one individual. But the risk is high enough that in the American Academy of Pediatrics’ policy statement, “Food Additives and Child Health,” processed meats are put in the “avoid” category. In addition to causing cancer, additives in processed meats may disrupt thyroid hormone production.
My dad grew up across the street from Straka Meats in Plain, Wisconsin. Anytime we visited from Chicago we brought back loads of cheese from his uncle’s cheese factory, along with my favorite — ring bologna (minus the sauerkraut). Eating processed meats as an occasional treat is still fine by me, but I am trying to limit my family’s regular consumption, based on the current recommendations.
Looking at Waunakee school menus, processed meats are served on a weekly basis and daily at the high school level. I’ll be reaching out to our schools and Taher, Inc., recommending that processed meats be removed from regular lunch menus and I encourage others who are in agreement to do the same.
I have picky eaters and know how challenging it is to find foods that are healthy-ish and actually get eaten. I also know how important it is for kids to fuel up during the school day to keep their bodies and brains energized.
As I reach out to the schools, I’ll include suggestions for alternatives because I can appreciate how difficult it is to come up with options, given the many logistical and practical restraints school lunch programs face.
Learning to make changes, as information changes, is never easy to do. But it’s good to do - and even better to do together with the community.
Daphne Berryhill
Renewable energy a win-win for Wisconsin
This summer, we’ve all seen stories about our electrical grid and reliability challenges this summer. It’s American Clean Power Week, and we want to highlight the dependability and growth potential of wind, solar, and battery storage for Midwesterners.
No conversation about reliability is complete without first addressing the grid, which is poised for a much-needed modernization. Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) recently approved an 18-line transmission plan, supporting 53 gigawatts of renewables. With 2,276 megawatts (MW) of wind, solar, and storage under construction and in advanced development, there is ample opportunity for the growth of clean energy in Wisconsin.
This growth will build upon the $2 billion already invested in Wisconsin renewable energy projects, which provided landowners with drought-proof land-lease payments totaling $7.4 million in 2021, as well as $7 million in state and local taxes.
Renewable energy is a win, win, win for Wisconsin – reliable, affordable, and clean. It benefits consumers by keeping electricity rates low and stable and keeping the lights on for both families and businesses. Please join me in celebrating American Clean Power Week here in Wisconsin, the Midwest, and the USA.
Sincerely,
Peder Mewis
Policy Manager - West
Clean Grid Alliance
Mewis resides in Glenwood City, Wisconsin.