Keep Heritage in downtown neighborhood

When I was in 5th grade nine years ago, the school district finalized its long-term planning process after the failure of the 2010 referendum. My teacher made a point of using the process as an opportunity for class discussion on what we felt was the best route to take. There was overall consensus to not relocate Heritage to Woodland Drive. Students felt the downtown deserves to keep its elementary school. On the November ballot, the voters will need to make that same choice. Referendum question #1 asks voters to move Heritage next to the Intermediate School and put a middle school on the Heritage site.