Keep Heritage in downtown neighborhood
When I was in 5th grade nine years ago, the school district finalized its long-term planning process after the failure of the 2010 referendum. My teacher made a point of using the process as an opportunity for class discussion on what we felt was the best route to take. There was overall consensus to not relocate Heritage to Woodland Drive. Students felt the downtown deserves to keep its elementary school. On the November ballot, the voters will need to make that same choice. Referendum question #1 asks voters to move Heritage next to the Intermediate School and put a middle school on the Heritage site.
When the long-term plan was completed in 2013 and the 2014 Intermediate School referendum was in the works, voters were told that the long-term goal was to keep Heritage at its current location. That no longer being the case, I’m concerned about deviations from that plan that involved so much community input. People voted for the Intermediate referendum thinking Heritage would remain downtown.
Heritage Elementary School should be rebuilt on its existing site. It’s in a neighborhood where families with young children can afford to buy a home. There has been a public elementary school downtown since 1923. I’ve never opposed a school referendum before. It’s not something I take lightly as an ardent supporter of public education, especially with members of my family either working in or attending both schools. However, moving Heritage out of the downtown would permanently remove the neighborhood’s nucleus.
I understand the need for a new middle school—I spent two years each attending and working summers there. Nonetheless, I can’t support putting all the figurative eggs in one basket, especially during these high inflation times, and moving Heritage to do it. In four-six years, a fourth elementary school will be needed. If the proposed plan passes, the only available site without the need for WCSD to buy more land would be on Woodland Drive near Carriage Ridge. That location doesn’t mesh well with where projected elementary enrollment growth will be. Thus, the district would likely need to come back and ask taxpayers to foot the bill to acquire more land. I am committed to community, committed to children, and committed to excellence, but at the same time will be voting no to referendum question #1 on Nov. 8, and urge other WCSD voters to do the same.
Sam Kaufmann
Referendum costs very high
In November, the citizens of Waunakee will be asked to vote on two school referenda. The first is a $175 million referendum for new school buildings. The $175 million building referendum is the third highest school building referendum in the state of Wisconsin’s history. Seems a little high for the relatively small community of Waunakee. Are we sure that Waunakee needs this? Do the new facilities actually solve the more important problem of overcoming decreased student learning that all school districts have experienced since COVID? It seems that the student learning deficit (SLD) should be a greater concern than any building program. Is there, in place, a plan to overcome this student learning deficit?
The second referendum increases spending authority by $6 million over three years for unanticipated expenses associated with the new buildings, staff needs, COVID, maintenance and smooth transition. The 2020 nonrecurring referendum added $2M per year ending in 2025 for unanticipated expenses. These spending authorities are above that authorized by the approved budget. If we continually augment the spending authority by nonrecurring referenda, then; the budget loses its meaning. Nonrecurring referendum are usually narrowly defined for a specific purpose and limited (in time and dollars) to the expected accomplishment of that specific purpose. Isn’t a budget expected to be generated by past experiences and (with full knowledge of approved future changes) probable future expenditures?
There are too many questions that must be answered before any referendum is passed. When the High School was expanded, the expected capacity was approximately 1600. Capacities usually decrease five minutes after construction. Assuming the capacity is still around 1600 then the high school with the addition of the middle school would have a capacity of 2200+. Are we really that big? Maybe we should take another look at the capacities of our buildings, and the current and best utilization of those facilities, and also the population projections
If one has been following the actions of the school board in the Tribune, many more questions should be asked. Apparently, the architect requested early funds to accomplish some design, engineering and site preparation functions to meet a predetermined date of completion. The building referendum hadn’t yet passed. Fortunately, the board authorized a much smaller amount than requested. Why are we so vested in dates? It is very likely that the proposed dates will change many times.
Paul J. Weitzer
Save Social Security
Senator Ron Johnson calls for moving Social Security and Medicare spending from mandatory spending, which is protected, to discretionary spending. Discretionary spending must be approved every year, making it vulnerable to cuts or elimination.
Social Security and Medicare are not entitlements. Paycheck deductions fund these insurance programs. If you elect Johnson, the one nationally guaranteed income stream in retirement will be at the mercy of politicians every year. This isn’t just a senior citizen issue. If you are working, you are likely paying into Social Security and it is the mainstay of retirement. Having those funds up for grabs annually means that anyone’s retirement is at risk.
Imagine your grandma, mom, dad, or elderly relative finding out that their Social Security payment won’t be coming because politicians hadn’t approved it annually. Rent, groceries, and other bills would still be due, but no SS income to pay them. The hardship and economic chaos this could unleash is irresponsible and thoughtless. Ron Johnson is out of touch with the working class. Mandela Barnes is a firefighter and is dealing with the same issues everyday citizens have.
Johnson could work to raise Social Security taxes on high earners, but has not done so in his 12 years in office. This year, only the first $147,000 of income is taxed by Social Security. Extreme high wage earners pay proportionally less than the rest of us due to this regressive tax. Johnson has saved paying $33,000 in taxes on his senate salary because of this cap. Eliminating the tax ceiling is the easiest, quickest way to ease Social Security funding issues, yet Johnson won’t work to remove something that he benefits from.
Barnes has been meeting with senior citizens throughout the state and has vowed to protect Social Security and Medicare. Vote for Mandela Barnes on Nov. 8.
Gerry Ashmore