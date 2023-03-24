Runge is uniquely qualified
I am writing this letter to express my strong support to elect Kristin Runge for our next Waunakee Village President. As a long-time resident of this village and former village board trustee, I understand the importance of this position. The president works with the village board to develop unifying solutions to our growing village’s issues and with the village staff to keep Waunakee running smoothly.
This position of village president requires a deep understanding of public policy, the ability to manage our finances, and the ability to wisely manage the growth our community is undergoing.
From both her former work on the village board as well as her professional experience in community and economic development, Kristin is uniquely qualified. She has worked with communities all over Wisconsin in her role within UW Extension and can bring that experience to work for our village. I have been fortunate to watch Kristen use the leadership skills that we need to represent our village. She can easily bring groups with diverse agendas together and create solutions. The community will find her to be accessible to their concerns and ready to work to meet our village’s needs.
I have witnessed firsthand Kristen’s hard work and am confident she will make our community a place we are proud to call home. On April 4, I will be voting for Kristin Runge for village president to lead Waunakee into the future and urge others to do the same.
Sincerely,
Bill Ranum
Vote Nila Frye
Yes. Nila would make a very good president for the people of Waunakee.
She was voted in twice as village trustee. She has the knowledge and experience, being on many village, school and other committees.
She has proven that she can do the job.
Over the years, she and many other good people were involved in the progress of the Emergency Medical Service. Her husband, Vaughn, was an EMT.
When funding came through for the village, school, etc., who do you think was there working?? — Nila!! She is dedicated to the people of Waunakee. She will do a good job for you.
Former Waunakee Village President,
Ann Helt
Frye is the best choice
Nila Frye is the best choice for Waunakee Village President. She has been elected twice as a village trustee and has served for three years with distinction. Prior to this, she has been active on village and community committees for decades. Given the turnover in village staff and the village board, much of the institutional and community memory of Waunakee resides with Nila. She knows what has been done in the past, and whether it worked or not.
Nila has promoted transparency in local government and listens carefully to all constituents. When the time limit for public comments at board meetings was reduced to only one minute per speaker, Nila advocated for more time — the limit has been increased to three minutes. There was also a move to not allow emailed comments to be read at board and plan commission meetings unless the commenter was physically present at the meeting. Nila opposed this, as it can be difficult for those with busy careers to attend 5:30 pm plan commission meetings. Nila will always stand for maximizing public input on village decisions.
Nila Frye’s opponent was not elected as a trustee and this is her first time running. She was appointed to fill a partial term of a village trustee who resigned from the board. Nila has taken the time and effort to run 3 campaigns for the board.
Nila does her homework for village board meetings. She reads the (often lengthy) agenda packets thoroughly and asks questions before and during meetings. In the past, I heard a trustee state in a board meeting that they had not read the meeting packet, and would vote in favor of a motion simply because village staff recommended it. Since Nila joined the board, more trustees are stepping up, studying their packets and engaging in public discussion of the issues. Nila’s work has made the whole board and the village better. She deserves my vote and yours for village president on Tuesday, April 4.
Gerry Ashmore
Trusting Dawn Heinrichs
I am placing my trust in Dawn Heinrichs to serve on the Waunakee School Board. In fact, I place my trust in Dawn several times a week.
You may have heard that Dawn is a long-time resident of Waunakee with two children in the school district. You may have also heard that she is an engineer with project management skills and a business background. I’m writing to offer a different perspective of my accomplished and skilled friend.
Dawn and I train martial arts together and I’ve witnessed her steady commitment to growth and learning through the rank of Black Belt. Dawn has the discipline to stay focused through all the noise. Dawn is self-aware and not afraid to vocalize her strengths and weaknesses. Dawn is a careful listener and finds lessons and best practices from each person she meets. Dawn is not afraid to step out of her comfort zone and knows that’s where progress is made. Dawn knows how to take care of other people and help them meet their goals.
I trust that Dawn will take these amazing qualities and apply them to guiding the Waunakee Community School District. On April 4, please vote for Dawn Heinrichs for Waunakee School Board.
Patti Stickney
Make it about the kids
I am writing to publicly add my support to the many of us who are very fortunate to have Nicole Greene representing us in the upcoming Waunakee School Board election.
Nicole is a neighbor and dedicated mom to four amazing school-aged girls. Her goals as a school board member clearly show her commitment to educational growth and development for all children. As a veteran teacher of over 30 years and a parent of two children who graduated from Waunakee, I believe Nicole Greene’s involvement on our school board will help ensure that the district’s focus is on academics and our students.
Nicole is committed to making Waunakee schools places where every student can thrive. Through her priorities of protecting students, empowering teachers, maintaining parents’ rights, expanding opportunities in special education, increasing fiscal accountability, and emphasizing academics, Nicole will make sure students are once again the priority of schools. With Nicole on the school board, we can be assured that students have a passionate, energetic & enthusiastic advocate making sure they achieve their highest potential.
Let’s get Nicole on the WCSD board and make it about the kids!
Gina Tiziana-Beck
Kristin Runge for Village President
Last week I attended the Village President Candidate Forum, sponsored by the Waunakee Tribune and the Waunakee Chamber. If you didn’t attend — look for a link on their website. It was clear that Kristin Runge is the best candidate for Waunakee Village President. She has the knowledge and leadership experience. It is a critical time for Waunakee as the board needs to balance growth with economic development — Kristin is the leader that can make that happen. She has demonstrated experience leading large group projects and building relationships.
Nila Frey is a wonderful person, and she’s been very engaged in Village committees and currently serves on the Village Board. Thirty years of volunteer experience doesn’t prepare her for the job of leading the village through the challenging times the Village is facing. Kristin has the experience, knowledge and leadership we need.
The best solution for shepherding Waunakee into the future is to have Kristen Runge as Board President and retain Nila Frey as a Board Trustee. Please join me in voting for Kristen Runge on April 4.
Susan Rather
Frye brings knowledge to the board
I’ve been blessed to spend time on the Village Board with a fantastic group of six other individuals. The three incumbents retiring this cycle (Gary Herzberg, Phil Willems, and Chris Zellner) have served a cumulative total of 53 years on the Village Board. All three should be commended for their commitment to the community both in elected and community service roles over the years.
There was an editorial some months back in this publication which discussed the potential lack of institutional knowledge on the Village Board following April’s election. However, there is one village president candidate who has the edge in bringing that level of knowledge and community involvement experience to the table: Nila Frye. Nila Frye has lived in the village for more than 45 years and has been involved in more community activities and committees than I can count. I can think of very few other individuals with that long of a community involvement track record in Waunakee over so many years. Nila knows our village better than just about anyone.
Regardless of the results of April’s election, Waunakee will have its third female village president, and the first since 1995. Our other two female village presidents, Ann Helt and Maureen O’Malley, were some of the most effective leaders this village has ever had and broke ground for future women to serve in elected leadership roles.
Ann Helt is the reason Waunakee got an EMS district. She worked to bring us SPL and our first medical clinic. Maureen O’Malley led the effort to get the last library built in 1985 and fought tirelessly to ensure Waunakee Utilities remained a village-owned nonprofit.
Both had long tenures of civic involvement prior to running for Village President. Much of my own leadership philosophy stems from the example Ann and Maureen set all those years ago. While I know the village will be in good hands regardless of who wins, I believe the third woman to serve as our village president must live up to the impressive legacy and precedent set by these two women, and Nila Frye is best equipped to do that. Please vote for Nila Frye on April 4.
Sam Kaufmann
A dedicated public servant
We are writing to encourage readers to vote for Kristin Runge for Waunakee Village President. We know she is the best candidate to lead the community to ensure it continues to grow and thrive.
Kristin is a dedicated public servant whose work as a statewide economic development specialist with UW Extension has given her a lot of experience helping communities across the state address issues like those we face in Waunakee. This experience, in combination with her time as a former trustee, a member of the Community Development Authority, chair of the Finance Committee, and facilitator for the Waunakee Housing Task Force, makes Kristin the right choice to lead Waunakee into the future.
She is a skilled communicator and facilitator who listens to the concerns and ideas of others and ensures all have a voice. We are confident that she will bring together people with different viewpoints and backgrounds to find solutions to problems and find ways for the Village to continue to grow and thrive.
For these reasons, we are urging Waunakee residents to vote for Runge for Village President on April 4.
Sincerely,
LeAnn & Gerard Xavier
Madison
Kaufmann is an excellent asset
I am writing in support of Sam Kaufmann’s re-election bid for the Village Board in the April election. I have attended Village Board meetings during Sam’s tenure, and find him to be an excellent asset to that body in decision-making. He asks questions, consistently does his homework, and is a great consensus builder. Sam is a strong advocate for governmental transparency and good communication practices. He started an email newsletter to help citizens be more engaged in what is going on with village government and other events in the village. Sam cares deeply about the residents of the village and is not a lip service-type elected official. He follows through with what he says and doesn’t make empty promises. In particular, since Sam is the only incumbent running for another term, he will bring important institutional knowledge and context to the table to help guide decision-making. I admire his dedication and tenacity in serving on the board, and I encourage everyone to vote for Sam on April 4.
Lara Herman
Re-elect Joan Ensign to school board
I encourage voters to re-elect Joan Ensign to the Board of Education based on her proven effectiveness as a board member over the past twelve years, five of them as president. Joan is a Waunakee High School graduate, former teacher, and grandmother to children currently/soon-to-be district students.
She has earned the trust, respect and admiration of many community members, district staff and parents as someone who is open and transparent, someone who listens and someone who is passionate about a public education focused on continuous improvement in student outcomes for all.
As a former school board member and president, I had the opportunity to work with Joan when she was a teacher representative on various ad-hoc committees and later as a fellow board member. In whatever role she has played, her focus has been on analyzing available data and helping the board and/or administrative staff come to a decision that reflects the data and views of all stakeholders. Her analytical skills and attention to the details, her willingness to encourage input and truly listen, and her ability to personally identify with multiple stakeholder perspectives is unique.
Hiring a new district superintendent is one of the most important decisions a school board will make.
Joan’s lived experience working in our district under/with several different superintendents makes her participation in the search for and hiring of a new leader important. Her years of experience as a board member and leader will prove invaluable as this process moves forward. Please join me in voting for Joan Ensign on April 4.
Peggy Hill-Breunig
Former school board member (2003-2018)
Election thoughts
Nila Frye has already proven that she is studious, thoughtful and inquisitive when making decisions and she is responsive to citizen input. Her service on numerous committees and three years on the village board have shown that. She shows that she cares about the well-being of all citizens, regardless of their means. She also cares about how taxpayer dollars are spent.
Sam Kaufmann has had a keen interest in village matters since before he could vote and is not afraid to offer his opinions, many of which seem sensible to me.
I admit that I don’t know the ins and outs of tax incremental finance districts, but I liked the responses of Robert McPherson and Brian Wallace at the candidate’s forum. They pointed out the time involved in paying off these TIFs, during which the village does not benefit from the full tax revenue of the improvement. They showed a healthy skepticism. I will give them a chance to show their abilities.
I am voting for these four.
Dennis Helt
Dawn makes teams better
I am writing to say a few words about Dawn Heinrichs, candidate for school board. I had the opportunity to work with Dawn at Oscar Mayer. Together we worked on many projects and improvement opportunities. She was an incredible asset to the team. Dawn was inventive, collaborative, timely and responsive. In addition to being a strong team player she also had an amazing ability to interact with every level of the organization. She treated everyone with respect by listening to their input, being present during process testing and following up with necessary improvements. It was always a relief knowing that Dawn was a part of the team.
Now Dawn is looking to be a part of one of the most important teams in our community - our school board. Dawn is a mother of students in our district, she is still the person who is willing to listen, has the knowledge to make improvements and can communicate to any level. This opportunity to bridge her business acumen with her life as a Mom and community member is an amazing opportunity for our community. Just like in the old days, I would be so proud to have her on our team. Dawn makes teams better. Our board will be better with her.
Thank you, Heather Parsons