The problem with socialism
Capitalism, Socialism Is there a difference? Both words end in ism, and that’s where the similarity ends.
In this story there is no race creed, color, gender or any other people groups. This story begins with a proverb and ends with a quote. This proverb says Give a man a fish and he eats for a day. Teach a man how to fish and he ears for a lifetime. Author Anne Ritchie: This story starts with two people, person A and person B. Both find themselves unemployed. They both go to the government. They both are given a fish for that day to eat, and are told to return tomorrow for another fish.
Person A is content to receive his one fish per day from the government. Person B receives his one fish per day while at the same time teaching himself how to fish. Fast forward, person B becomes a successful fisherman, no longer needing the governments one fish per day.
Person B’s fishing business grows so much that he has to hire three people, we”ll call them person C, D, and E. As time goes by person C, starts a fishing boat sales and service business.
OK, let’s review. Person A gets one fish per day from the government, person B is a business owner with two employees, person D and E. Person C business owner. Now comes election season. Which person’s vote can be most easily swayed? Correct answer is A. The politician promises person A if you vote for me, I will raise the taxes on person B and give you two fish per day. Not only that but the politician also promises person A to raise the taxes on person C.
Some of person C’s increased tax burden is going to go to person A in the form of a monthly government check. Now the big question? Which person in this story do you identify with, or more importantly which person are you teaching your children to become when they grow up? This story ends with a quote from Margret Thatcher: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other peoples money.”
Dennis Barman
A broken system of lying
I’ve become tired and wary of political ads on TV. Many are negative but worse, they are lies. So, I’m frustrated knowing that broadcasters are required by law to run the ads even if the broadcasters know the ads are lies.
The FCC Act of 1934 requires broadcasters to run political ads by legally qualified candidates no matter what the candidate says—truth or lie. The broadcasters cannot censor any of it and must run the ad. But, is that fair to voters?
Few people had televisions in 1934, so the requirement seems very much out of date today. People listened to the radio back then and candidates had to create a visual with words.
Today politicians can shock and awe people with well choreographed visuals of horror, and make outrageous false claims from the out of context visuals—and do it legally.
There’s also the message from candidates—“I approve of this message”. That 2002 requirement was intended to cut back on the mudslinging ads, but it hasn’t worked well. In the week before our 2016 election it was estimated that 92% of ads were negative (including lies). These lies unfairly influenced voters with false fears, rage and misleading claims.
It’s not the broadcasters fault; it’s a broken system of legalized lying. Candidates know that negative ads with lies work and they can’t be stopped or sued. This isn’t parody for laughs, it’s lies for votes.
Roger Bindl