Frye uses common sense

Nila has been your neighbor on the village board for the past 3 years and is running for president of the Village board. She moved to Waunakee in 1977 and started serving as citizen representative on Village Board committees in 1978. Her 47 years of working with various committees and serving on the board gives her a broad understanding and historical perspective of current issues facing the village. She prepares for every vote she casts using fiscal responsibility and common sense as her guide in helping to keep Waunakee the best possible place for you and your family to live, work and play. Vote for Nila.