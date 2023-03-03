Nila has been your neighbor on the village board for the past 3 years and is running for president of the Village board. She moved to Waunakee in 1977 and started serving as citizen representative on Village Board committees in 1978. Her 47 years of working with various committees and serving on the board gives her a broad understanding and historical perspective of current issues facing the village. She prepares for every vote she casts using fiscal responsibility and common sense as her guide in helping to keep Waunakee the best possible place for you and your family to live, work and play. Vote for Nila.
Mary Ellen Kearney
Frye is a strong leader
Nila Frye has my support for village president. I have known Nila for over 20 years now. From the moment I met Nila I knew she was a force. She is industrious, brave and always displays a healthy touch of common sense to life. These qualities will make her a strong leader.
I first met Nila when her boys were in high school wrestling. Her commitment to her family and the wresting community went above and beyond. Nila has always been a hard worker. You could always count on Nila to show up and to do her job and do it well! With what ever Nila is doing she puts in 110%. She will devote the time and work needed to get the job done. She will be there for meetings, conversations, community activities and she will put in her time.
Nila is not afraid to speak her mind. She will be a strong voice for the people of this community. She will ask the tough questions to get the answers we need to continue to build a strong community. She will listen to the people and do what is right for all of us.
The best thing I admire about Nila Frye is her downright common sense. She is a practical person and honest. In this day and age of political strife I will find her honest and common sense approach valuable and refreshing.
Waunakee has been blessed to have two previous village presidents in John Laubmeier and Chris Zellner, who were respected and did wonderful things for our community. Let’s continue with that tradition and elect Nila Frye village president this April.
Cindy Hellenbrand
Frye has always worked hard for the village
Nila has been involved with the village for decades. She has served on numerous village committees and is now a Village Board member.
Nila always comes prepared to village board and committee meetings. She always makes sure she has the packets and reads them before the meetings. She asks questions when needed.
She has gone to investigate problems when individuals have called her and then worked with village staff to see what can be done. Nila is always timely for all the board meetings as well as the committee meetings that she is on.
I know that Nila has the best in mind when serving Waunakee; she wants to see it grow, but also wants to keep its character. She has always worked very hard for the village.