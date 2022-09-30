I would like to publicly thank Don Tierney, his family, and officials of the Village of Waunakee for the tribute given to my late husband, John W. Laubmeier by naming the newest Waunakee Park in his honor. When Don called me last spring and asked if I would approve of this tribute, I said yes. Don said John might not have approved because John liked to give credit to others who worked on the accomplishments while he was on the Board and served as President. John would not want to be singled out. I told Don at that time I was approving it for John's children, grandchildren and future generations to know the impact he had on the village.
The Laubmeier Park dedication festivities provided by the Tierney family made it a fun event. Thank you to them for the DJ, food, face painting and Teddy Bear Hunt. Thank you to the High School Dance Team for entertainment and to the Crossroads Church for bubbles and chalk activities. Thank you to Roberta Baumann for her wonderful coverage of the event.
The number of past and present board members, village officials, and the many friends, neighbors, and community members who attended was overwhelming. The dedication itself, as well as the wonderful event, meant so much to our family. Thank you, Waunakee!
Nancy Laubmeier Huismann
Proud to vote blue
In response to the letter about the important election two months away that was in the letter to the editor section:
This person supports the wrong person for representing Wisconsin. He is only self-serving. He moved his business out of the country putting local Wisconsin people on unemployment or scrambling to find jobs elsewhere, then sold the business doubling his wealth.
As for making us proud to be Americans, thank you! I'm more proud now to be an American than I was four years ago. We had a real embarrassing four years with #45 in office. The only thing he did was work hard at playing golf and patting himself on the back with claims that he was the best. And if your average person did what #45 has done they would already be in prison.
Anyone that still wants to be associated with #45 or the Republicans should be ashamed of themselves to say the least. Voting blue is the best answer for representing the people of Wisconsin.