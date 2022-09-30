Laubmeier Park tribute was a wonderful event

I would like to publicly thank Don Tierney, his family, and officials of the Village of Waunakee for the tribute given to my late husband, John W. Laubmeier by naming the newest Waunakee Park in his honor. When Don called me last spring and asked if I would approve of this tribute, I said yes. Don said John might not have approved because John liked to give credit to others who worked on the accomplishments while he was on the Board and served as President. John would not want to be singled out. I told Don at that time I was approving it for John's children, grandchildren and future generations to know the impact he had on the village.