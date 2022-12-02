As the Dane County Board member whose district includes the village of Waunakee, I am writing in response to the guest column written by county board member Jeff Weigand, which was published in the Nov. 25 edition of the Waunakee Tribune.
The fact that Weigand’s guest column was published in the Waunakee Tribune might have given some Tribune readers the mistaken impression that the county board district that Weigand represents is located in the Waunakee area. In fact, Weigand’s county board district is located northeast of Sun Prairie.
Weigand states in his guest column that the 2023 Dane County budget “cuts the future jail population roughly in half.” This assertion is not true. The provision that Weigand is referring to was vetoed from the county budget by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. I was one of several county board members who urged Parisi to veto this provision, and I am glad that he did so.
The county board, by a one-vote 19 to 18 margin, did endorse a budget amendment to close the 1950s-era City-County Building Jail and replace it with a five-story addition to the existing Public Safety Building. I was among the 18 county board members who voted against this amendment.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett also opposed this amendment, on the grounds that the resulting jail facility would be too small to meet the county’s needs. When the county budget reached Parisi’s desk, he wisely chose to use his line-item veto power to delete this amendment from the county budget.
I strongly oppose the “defund the police” philosophy. Law enforcement needs the resources to do its job, and that includes having a safe and modern jail of adequate size. As Waunakee’s representative on the county board, I will continue working with the county executive, the sheriff, and my county board colleagues to protect public safety by approving a workable jail renovation and consolidation plan.