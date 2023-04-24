Friday April 28 is Arbor Day, the quasi-national celebration of the planting of trees. It’s promoted by the Arbor Day Foundation to encourage the planting of trees. Well good on them and I hope people take it to heart and plant trees.

Trees add value to a community. “Well treed” communities have higher home values, lower energy costs, and there are studies that indicate a wellness benefit of greenery. One thing we do know for a fact, trees absorb carbon and emit oxygen, a conversion we urgently need more of in massive quantities to stave off the disaster that is climate change.