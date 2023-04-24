Friday April 28 is Arbor Day, the quasi-national celebration of the planting of trees. It’s promoted by the Arbor Day Foundation to encourage the planting of trees. Well good on them and I hope people take it to heart and plant trees.
Trees add value to a community. “Well treed” communities have higher home values, lower energy costs, and there are studies that indicate a wellness benefit of greenery. One thing we do know for a fact, trees absorb carbon and emit oxygen, a conversion we urgently need more of in massive quantities to stave off the disaster that is climate change.
I’ve asked the Village of Waunakee to plant more trees year after year. They do, sort of. In the last decade it sure seems like they chopped more big trees than they planted due to the Emerald Ash Borer, but that could be the difference in scale. The Village says it will “continue to aggressively plant trees” in its Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan and always makes a big deal of making a proclamation in honor of Arbor Day to keep its Tree City USA designation. That’s all well and good but there is more that can be done.
The DNR measures tree canopy coverage using satellite imagery. Dane County has an average of 22% Tree Canopy including all of the cities, farmland, university, factories, and homes. Waunakee, by comparison, has 11% Tree Canopy or half of the average of all of our peers.
So, there is room for growth in tree planting. If you do not have a tree on the street terrace in front of your home, please consider planting one or more trees there. Trees shade the street, saving you and your neighbor’s energy costs. If you have room on your property elsewhere, please consider planting more trees. Bare root nursery stock trees are cheap, easy to plant, and add beauty to your property.
Think about it on this Arbor Day. More trees please.