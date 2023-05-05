National Teacher Appreciation Week is Monday May 8-Friday May 12. What a great time for us as a community to celebrate and thank all of those involved in teaching our students.
Whether your children’s educators are in our public schools, community private schools, or in our community preschools, National Teacher Appreciation Week is a wonderful time to share your support and appreciation for the commitment, dedication, and hard work of all teachers.
As the Waunakee Community District Board of Education, we are especially appreciative for the extraordinary effort, leadership and commitment to our students by our outstanding staff:
our administrators - district and building level
classroom teachers and interventionists
administrative support staff (psychologists, social workers, counselors, instructional coaches)
administrative assistants
co-curricular coaches and advisors
para-educators
substitute teachers
custodians and maintenance staff
IT staff, food service staff, bus drivers, and crossing guards
Thank you for generously sharing your professional expertise, skills, passion for kids, and commitment to excellence and education. What difference makers you are!
This National Teacher Appreciation Week, we celebrate and honor all of our fantastic teachers, educators, and staff.
The Waunakee Community School District Board of Education