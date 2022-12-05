Joey and Selina

Joey Dushek and his sister Selina Walters after a long, cold opening day of gun deer season.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

This week's column is about opening day of the Wisconsin's gun deer season and our deer camp The Red Brush Gang. We live out of a 18x36 foot shack that we put up in The Meadow Valley Wildlife Area and we hunt the MVA and the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge. There were 16 of us at camp on opening weekend and the weather was brutal.