Ruby and Red

Ruby and Red at the end of a good day.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

This week's column is going to be all over the map because there is a lot to tell in the space that I have to tell it. So, I am at one of those F and F stores that outdoorsmen and farmers love. I am in the parking lot and a fella comes up to me and asks about The Kids and Mentors Outdoors sticker on my truck. Next, he asks me if I remember who he is? I don't. This happens a lot. Long story short, it is Mike Kindschi, who along with his father Rick and brother Kurt farms a couple of thousand acres near Mazomanie in Dane County. I met Mike back in 2002 at Judd's Resort which is on Lake Winnibigosh in northern Minnesota. I was with a couple of buddies, we were fishing perch, not catching squat and Mike showed us where they were. Long story short, my new, old buddy tells me I am welcome to hunt pheasant or about anything I want on his family farm.