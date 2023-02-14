On Feb. 13, the Warrior Alpine Ski Team competed in the conference meet at Cascade Mountain. The conference meet consisted of the final three races of the season during which the team competed in one giant slalom and two slalom races.
Several Warriors had a strong showing with times from Sam Hogland, AJ Ziegler, Jaxon Wipperfurth, Alex Tripkovic, Andrew Meintjes, and Rykker Cardenas contributing to the boys’ team score. Sam Hogland had a season-best with a first-place finish in one of the slalom races.
The girls’ team had an equally successful showing with the team being led by Addison Dama, who also had a personal best in slalom, and Payton Ross, Abigail Truscott, and Ana Tripkovic contributing to the girls’ team score. Both the boys' and girls' teams finished the season fifth for the Southern Conference and the entire team has continued to show improvement and great commitment throughout the season.
By the end of the conference meet three Warriors had individually qualified for the State Championships. Teammates Sam Hogland, Addison Dama and Payton Ross will compete against the best racers in the state at the Wisconsin High School Alpine Racing Association State Meet.
At State, the athletes will compete in three events: slalom, giant slalom and Super-G, which will take place at Mt. LaCrosse Feb. 19-20. The three Warriors are looking to complete an already successful season with a strong finish at state.