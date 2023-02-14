Alpine skiing state qualifiers

Three Warrior alpine skiers qualified for the State Champions. They are, from left, Addison Dama, Payton Ross and Sam Hogland.

 Contributed

On Feb. 13, the Warrior Alpine Ski Team competed in the conference meet at Cascade Mountain. The conference meet consisted of the final three races of the season during which the team competed in one giant slalom and two slalom races.

Several Warriors had a strong showing with times from Sam Hogland, AJ Ziegler, Jaxon Wipperfurth, Alex Tripkovic, Andrew Meintjes, and Rykker Cardenas contributing to the boys’ team score. Sam Hogland had a season-best with a first-place finish in one of the slalom races.