The Waunakee High School Alpine Ski Team is being coached by Pat Slattery again this year. Following high expectations from last year's great performance, Coach Slattery is looking for several underclassmen to continue their improvement to help the team return to Mt. La Crosse again this year for the State Tournament.

On Jan. 9, the racing season began with the season opener at Tyrol Basin for giant slalom races. Each competitor runs two races for a total combined score, which is used to calculate placement at the end of the night. The top four finishers for each school's results are combined for the team score.