The Waunakee High School Alpine Ski Team is being coached by Pat Slattery again this year. Following high expectations from last year's great performance, Coach Slattery is looking for several underclassmen to continue their improvement to help the team return to Mt. La Crosse again this year for the State Tournament.
On Jan. 9, the racing season began with the season opener at Tyrol Basin for giant slalom races. Each competitor runs two races for a total combined score, which is used to calculate placement at the end of the night. The top four finishers for each school's results are combined for the team score.
Waunakee competes in the Southern Conference, which includes Madison West, Middleton, Verona, Edgewood and co-op teams from Memorial, Sun Prairie, Madison East, Mount Horeb, Cuba City, Wisconsin Dells and Wisconsin Heights among others.
The boys’ team finished fourth overall and was led by Sam Hogland, who finished sixth for the night. Andrew Meintjes finished 28th and Rykker Cardenas and Jaxon Wipperfurth rounded out the team score finishing 30th and 40th, respectively.
The girls’ team ended the first night in fifth place. Payton Ross and Addison Dama led the way finishing 11th and 20th, respectively, with the team score also including Abigail Truscott in 29th and Emily Meintjes in 38th.
Next week both teams will be back at Tyrol Basin to compete in the slalom races.