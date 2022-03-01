Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Mar 1, 2022 Mar 1, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball3/4 Vs. Brookfield East, WIAA regional semifinal3/5 @ WIAA regional final, TBDGirls Basketball3/5 WIAA sectional final, Sun Prairie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Moran named new girls' lacrosse head coach at Waunakee Waunakee man receives park and rec award Warriors win regional title, avenge loss to Verona In Waunakee, Van Wie memorial tournament raises funds for UW Carbone Cancer Center Magical season ends for Waunakee boys' hockey Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!