Two dual meet wins in Badger East Conference play, plus a strong showing in the Crusade Fore a Cure, added up to a good week for the Waunakee High School girls’ golf team.
Warrior Head Coach Paul Miller said the Warriors played a “speedy scramble” at Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison on Monday, Aug. 30, placing sixth out of 22 teams at Crusade Fore a Cure. As a team, Waunakee raised more than $1,800 as a team, while the event collected $27,000 for the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center.
A day later, the Warriors headed to Beaver Dam and secured a 173-227 Badger East victory at Old Hickory Golf Club, with Jordan Shipshock shooting a team-best 41, with Emily Humphrey finishing with a 43. Gabby Ziegler had a 44 and Taylor Swalve shot a 45 for Waunakee.
The Warrior junior varsity won 189 to 264, with Emma Gilding (45), Jordan Gross (45), Maya Ziegler (49), and Emma Piette (50) doing the scoring. The win put us at 4-0 in conference this season.
On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Waunakee took third out of 10 teams at the Balance and Believe Shoot Out at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison with a score of 348. Shipshock again led the way, shooting an 81, followed by Izzi Stricker (83), Humphrey (89), and Swalve (95).
It was the JV team’s turn on Thursday, as the Warriors finished second overall at Middleton Par 3 (Pleasant View). Miller said the event is designed to give up-and-coming players more experience and opportunities to develop course management and short game. The scoring for Waunakee was as follows: Maya Ziegler 36, Ava Piette 37, Caroline Cutrano 40, Camryn Krueger 42, Reagan Raemisch 52, and Elle Cate Laros 56.
In wet, rainy conditions at Watertown on Friday, where they played at the Watertown Country Club, Wauankee scored its lowest team total for nine holes of the season with a 153, undercutting Watertown’s 230 to win the match.
Miller said it was an outstanding round to manage wet conditions, with Shipshock's 1-over par 35, Stricker’s 36, Humphrey’s 39, and Swalve’s 43. The win extended the varsity’s record to 5-0 for the conference season.
In the JV meet at Watertown, Waunakee scored a 179, but Watertown finished with an incomplete score. Miller said, “It was a fantastic round by our JV in the same wet conditions.”
Miller said it was the lowest 9-hole total for a JV squad in team history. Scoring: Georgia Volley 41, Emma Piette 43, Maya Ziegler 46, and Emma Gilding 49.
This next week has the team travelling to Milton on Thursday, and the Cardinal Invite at Pleasant View on Saturday.