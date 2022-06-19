Yarizett Azpeitia-Breunig had another chance to make a good impression. She didn’t waste it.
The Waunakee mom recently competed on the NBC show “American Ninja Warrior” for a second time.
Not wanting to give too much away before her episode airs on Monday, June 20, all Azpeitia- Breunig would say about it was that “it went well.”
She added, “I’m excited to represent Waunakee.”
Her initial experience wasn’t a rousing success.
“It was terrifying,” said Breunig, who admitted she froze.
Breunig was told that rookies don’t usually do well on “American Ninja Warrior,” where athletes from all over attempt to negotiate a challenging obstacle course.
To prepare for another run at it, in addition to all her physical training, Breunig focused on being more competitive. That meant becoming mentally tougher.
“It’s 90% your mindset,” said Azpeitia-Breunig. “I thought it was your physical abilities that determine how well you do. When you have a good mindset, then your physical abilities will shine.”
Everyone can watch Azpeitia-Breunig in action on NBC at 7 p.m. Central time or on the Peacock streaming service.
Originally from Texas, Azpeitia-Breunig moved to Waunakee five years ago, when her husband, who is originally from Sauk City, got a job with Dean Health. They met in Kansas, where they both had a residency. She has a degree in biochemistry.
Eventually, Azpeitia-Breunig discovered she had a passion for fitness, despite having no previous athletic background.
“I want to use my story to inspire people that it’s never too late to find your purpose,” said Azpeitia-Breunig.
About five years ago, she became a CrossFit coach, and then started Ninja training, working out as ORTHDX Natural Fitness in Madison. It has a rock wall for climbing, but that’s not all. It also allows Azpeitia-Breunig to set up obstacles to overcome. The more intimidating the better for her, as she runs over medicine balls, jumps from bar to bar, uses a lot of hanging grips and does sprint drills. Going through them all gives her more and more confidence.
“You have to be very creative,” said Azpeitia-Breunig. It’s also important for her to keep pushing the envelope. “Now, I push myself daily to go beyond limiting beliefs.”
In her latest experience with “American Ninja Warrior,” she did just that in a bounce-back performance.
“It was awesome overall,” said Azpeitia-Breunig. “I’m super, super grateful to get another chance to show I belong.”
With her latest “American Ninja Warrior” adventure behind her, Azpeitia-Breunig is preparing to compete in a world ninja competition that will take place in Las Vegas. She said there are Ninja leagues across the whole world.
“I try to compete as much as I can,” said Azpeitia-Breunig.
There’s a lot of travel involved, including trips to places like Minnesota and Milwaukee for competitions.
“I go wherever I can,” said Azpeitia-Breunig. And she’s going to continue doing obstacle course racing as much as possible.