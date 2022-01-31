After a week off of competition, the Cap City Cougars girls hockey team welcomed in a tough non-conference opponent to the Waunakee Ice Pond on Saturday, Jan. 29. The 14-4 Onalaska Hilltoppers came to town, but the Cougars showed no signs of intimidation.
Cap City leaped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Those offensive fireworks would fade, however, as the Hilltoppers clawed back in the remaining two period to get a 3-2 win.
"The girls bounced back from some bad hops," Cap City head coach Brenna Weber said. "They never game up, they played hard for all three periods. They worked hard and did what they could. We had some opportunities, just didn't hit late. I'm very proud of the effort."
A tone of physicality was set early in this one as both the Cougars and Hilltoppers were battling hard for the puck. This nearly constant bumping led to plenty of disrupted possessions and some early penalties, but this was hardly a negative for the Cougars.
"The girls like to play physical," Weber said. "It's a good challenge, but sometimes it can result in some plays that you're just not ready for. It's hard. You have to fight through things mentally and physically. It's a different challenge than what we usually see in he regular season."
Early on, it was Onalaska dominating time of possession. The Hilltoppers had some bounces go their way and did a good job of keeping the puck on the Cougars' side of the ice. Cap City's junior goalie Izzy Hahn (Waunakee) held it down to keep the Hilltoppers scoreless. She displayed impressive anticipation and reactions to make some dazzling saves.
Hahn's great day in the goal must have inspired the rest of the Cougars because about halfway through the first period, they started really pushing the puck down the ice. Cap City was firing off good shot after good shot. Eventually, the Cougars got one home thanks to a power play advantage.
With about six minutes left in the first period, Cap City took a 1-0 lead. A nice pass into the crease from senior defender Aubrie Deprey (Sun Prairie) gave junior forward Georgia Rae Samuelson (Waunakee) the puck right in front of Onalaska's goalie. The goalie poked the puck away from Samuelson and right onto the stick of junior forward Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie), who pushed it into the goal to take the lead. The shorthanded Hilltoppers just didn't have the bodies to stop the push from Cap City.
The Cougars weren't done yet. After Hahn nabbed a few more impressive saves, Cap City made another run at the goal with sophomore forward Kaitlyn Nelson (Sun Prairie) leading the charge.
After firing off a nice shot that was saved by the Onalaska goalie, Nelson kept pushing. The ensuing offensive possession, Cap City wisely got the puck back to Nelson's stick. She took the assist from sophomore forward Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie) and senior forward Magnolia Von Bauer (Madison East) and buried the goal to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead that they would take into the second period.
"It was one of our better first periods this season," Weber said. "The girls played great together, they built each other up and were ready to go."
About four minutes into the second period, it looked as though Cap City had scored goal No. 3. Junior Rachel Robbins (Waunakee) flicked a backhander at the goalie, which was mishandled. A mad scramble ensued in front of the net as the goalie tried to cover the puck up. It was determined that it was not a goal, however, and the score remained 2-0 in favor of Cap City.
The Cougars' offense continued to have good looks all game, just could never find the back of the net again. As frustration grew on Cap City's side, Onalaska was starting to find its offensive stride.
Midway through the second period, the Hilltoppers found their first goal of the game. Sophomore McKenna LaFleur took a pass from Tessa Deal and got to work. She weaved through the Cap City defense and put the puck top shelf, cutting the Cap City advantage to 2-1.
With 30 seconds remaining in the second period, Onalaska tied things up. It was another top shelf shot, this time from senior Kiya Bronston. Cap City was on the power play, but that didn't stop Bronston from launching into a breakaway from the opposite blue line and charging all the way to the goal. The third period would begin with the score deadlocked at two goals each.
The Cap City offense continued to generate good looks at the goal in the third period. The shots just didn't find the back of the net. Meanwhile, Onalaska received a favorable bounce to take the lead.
With about 11 minutes left to play, Onalaska's Jaden Hammes unleashed a missile of a slapshot at the Cap City goal. The puck missed left, but bounced off the boards and right to the stick of LaFleur. Hahn was still trying to figure out where the puck was, and LaFleur was able to swipe the puck past her to give her Hilltoppers a 3-2 lead.
Down the stretch, its truly incredible that one of Cap City's shot attempts didn't find the back of the net. The Cougars were doing everything right, passing well and catching the defense napping. The shots either missed or Onalaska's goalie, freshman Diana Hanson, made a great play to turn it away. Onalaska was able to hold on for the 3-2 non-conference win.
With the loss, Cap City drops to 9-10-0 on the year while Onalaska improves to 15-4. This one thankfully doesn't effect Badger Conference standings because the Cougars are in quite a battle.
Cap City is one of four teams, as well as the Stoughton Icebergs, Rock County Fury, and Badger Lightning, tied for 3rd place with 10 points. A single slip up could plummet them down to 6th place.
Next up, the Cougars will host winless Beaver Dam at Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 1. They'll follow that up with back-to-back road conference games; at Badger Lightning on Thursday, Feb. 3 and at Viroqua on Friday, Feb. 4.
--
ONALASKA 3, CAP CITY 2
Goals- Onalaska: McKenna LaFleur (2), Kiya Bronston. Cap City: Marli Davenport, Kaitlyn Nelson.
Assists- Onalaska: Diana Hanson, Tessa Deal, Jaden Hammes. Cap City: Magnolia Von Bauer, Georgia Rae Samuelson, Keegan Sanderfoot, Aubrie Deprey
Goalkeeping- Onalaska: Diana Hanson (27 saves on 29 shots, a save percentage of 93%). Cap City: Izzy Hahn (40 saves on 43 shots, a save percentage of 93%).
BADGER CONFERENCE GIRLS HOCKEY STANDINGS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|OVERALL
|Metro Lynx
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|52
|4
|16-3-0
|Viroqua
|14
|8
|7
|1
|0
|38
|10
|9-5-0
|Cap City
|10
|8
|5
|3
|0
|24
|20
|9-10-0
|Icebergs
|10
|10
|5
|5
|0
|40
|24
|7-11-0
|Rock County
|10
|11
|5
|6
|0
|29
|27
|7-12-2
|Lightning
|10
|12
|5
|7
|0
|53
|32
|8-9-0
|Beaver Dam
|0
|13
|0
|13
|0
|4
|123
|0-17-0