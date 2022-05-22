Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email May 22, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball5/31 WIAA regional, TBD6/2 WIAA regional, TBDBoys Golf5/31 WIAA sectional, La Crosse Country Club, TBDBoys Lacrosse6/1 Tournament, TBD6/3 Tournament, TBDGirls Soccer5/31 WIAA regional, 7 p.m.Softball5/31 WIAA sectional, TBD6/2 WIAA sectional, TBDBoys Tennis6/2-4 @ WIAA State, Nielsen Stadium, TBDTrack and Field6/3-4 @ WIAA State, UW-La Crosse, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Outgoing Waunakee village board trustee airs 'grievances' Waunakee voters to see pool referendum on November ballot Overtime thriller: Waunakee knocks off Middleton in girls' lacrosse New coach hopes for better results from Local Nine in Home Talent baseball in 2022 Warriors win Badger East girls' soccer showdown with rival DeForest Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!