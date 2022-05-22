Baseball

5/31 WIAA regional, TBD

6/2 WIAA regional, TBD

Boys Golf

5/31 WIAA sectional, La Crosse Country Club, TBD

Boys Lacrosse

6/1 Tournament, TBD

6/3 Tournament, TBD

Girls Soccer

5/31 WIAA regional, 7 p.m.

Softball

5/31 WIAA sectional, TBD

6/2 WIAA sectional, TBD

Boys Tennis

6/2-4 @ WIAA State, Nielsen Stadium, TBD

Track and Field

6/3-4 @ WIAA State, UW-La Crosse, TBD