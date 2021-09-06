The moment wasn’t too big for Garett Lenzendorf.
Filling in at quarterback for an injured Quentin Keene, Lenzendorf completed 12 of 14 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the Waunakee High School football team’s 56-6 demolition of Janesville Parker in the Warriors Badger Large Conference opener on Friday.
“Just playing football with my friends,” said Lenzendorf, talking about how comfortable he was on the field.
Now 3-0 overall, the Warriors are 1-0 in conference play, while Parker falls to 1-2 and 0-1 in the Badger Large.
Waunakee’s running game ignited an offensive explosion in the first half, as Corey Marionneaux run in from 10 yards out to put the Warriors up 7-0 in the first quarter, following Aidan Driscoll’s extra-point kick.
Michael Gnorski then scored on a 4-yard run, with Shea DuCharme passing to Kaden Hooker for the two-point conversion, padding the Warriors lead to 15-0.
Early in the second quarter, Lenzendorf hit Peter James for a 14-yard touchdown pass, as Driscoll kicked the extra point to extend the Warriors’ lead to 22-0. Four minutes later, Lenzendorf found Andrew Keller near the sideline. Breaking tackles and faking out defenders, Keller fought his way to the end zone, as Waunakee’s advantage increased to 29-0.
Marionneaux rushed for touchdown runs of 5 and 6 yards – the last one coming with 16 seconds left in the second quarter, after a snap on Parker punt attempt sailed over the punter’s head – in the final four minutes of the first half, finishing off a big first half for a Waunakee offense that was lethal and efficient. Driscoll added the extra points to push the halftime lead to 43-0.
“I thought ‘Lennie’ did a good job,” said Warriors Head Coach Pat Rice. “We threw some different things at them. The offensive line played well, playmakers made plays and special teams played well. We cleaned some things up from the Middleton game.”
Parker finally got on the board late in the third quarter off a 21-yard touchdown pass from Gavyn Novak to JJ Douglas, but Waunakee responded with a 32-yard scoring strike from DuCharme to David Emerich, who caught five passes for a team-high 85 receiving yards. Austin DeAmicis kicked the extra point.
Cody Nelson got in on the fun with 6:02 to play, breaking through for a 10-yard touchdown run.
Defensively, Waunakee throttled Parker’s offense, as the Vikings were held to -85 rushing yards and only seven first downs.
“We had some pressure going,” said Rice. “I think we had a good handle on what they wanted to do, and we put them behind the sticks, which changed some things they wanted to do. I thought we handled our new looks. I was happy with how we played.”
In addition to his three touchdowns, Marionneaux finished with 66 rushing yards on nine carries, while Gnorski ran for 106 yards on 14 attempts Nelson added 47 running yards. Meanwhile, Keller had two catches for 44 yards, while Mitchell Jarosinski finished with 34 receiving yards on two catches.
Lenzendorf and the other Waunakee signal callers were able to spread the wealth. What made Lenzendorf so relaxed in his start?
“The guys around me,” said Lenzendorf. “We have good players, and everyone helped prepare me all week.”