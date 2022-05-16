Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email May 16, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball5/20 Conference championship – East vs. Stoughton, 5 p.m.5/21 Vs. Madison Memorial (DH), 11 a.m.5/26 @ Arrowhead, 4:30 p.m.Boys Golf5/24 WIAA regional, Odana Hills Golf Course, TBDBoys Lacrosse5/20 Vs. Mukwonago, 7:45 p.m.5/24 @ Verona, TBD5/25 Vs. Bay Port, 7:45 p.m.Girls Lacrosse5/21 @ DePere, 2:30 p.m.5/24 @ Kettle Moraine, 7 p.m.5/26 Vs. Cedarburg, 7:15 p.m.Girls Soccer5/21 @ Middleton, 12 p.m.5/24 Conference championship – East, Waunakee, 7 p.m.Softball5/24 @ WIAA regional, TBD5/26 @ WIAA regional, TBDBoys Tennis5/20 @ Conference tournament, Fort Atkinson, 9 a.m.5/23 WIAA subsectionals, Waunakee, 8:30 a.m.5/25 WIAA sectional, Waunakee, 8:30 a.m.Track and Field5/23 @ WIAA regional, DeForest, 4 p.m.5/26 @ WIAA sectional, Baraboo, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Survey suggests preference for Waunakee Middle School on South Street, rebuilding Heritage Elementary Town of Westport Plan Commission not sold on Nau-Ti-Gal apartment proposal LZ Ventures looks to redevelop Westport restaurant into high-rise apartment building Endres Manufacturing Company recognized for UW Natatorium project Regnier sets new school 400-meter run record for Waunakee track and field Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!