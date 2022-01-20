Boys Basketball

1/28 @ Monona Grove, 7:30 p.m.

1/1 Vs. Fort Atkinson

Girls Basketball

1/29 Vs. New Trier, 4 p.m.

1/3 Vs. Watertown, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

1/29 @ Madison Memorial Invite, 10 a.m.

1/3 @ Mount Horeb, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

1/28-29 @ Groundhog Tournament, Sun Prairie, TBD

2/1 @ McFarland, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

1/29 Vs. Onalaska, 1:15 p.m.

2/1 Vs. Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.

2/3 @ Baraboo, 7 p.m.

2/4 @ Viroqua, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

2/5 @ Badger East Conference meet, Stoughton, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

1/28 @ Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.

Nordic Skiing

1/30 @ Iola Norseman, Iola Winter Sports Trail

2/3 South Conference Meet, Lapham Peak State Park

