Boys Basketball
1/28 @ Monona Grove, 7:30 p.m.
1/1 Vs. Fort Atkinson
Girls Basketball
1/29 Vs. New Trier, 4 p.m.
1/3 Vs. Watertown, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
1/29 @ Madison Memorial Invite, 10 a.m.
1/3 @ Mount Horeb, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
1/28-29 @ Groundhog Tournament, Sun Prairie, TBD
2/1 @ McFarland, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
1/29 Vs. Onalaska, 1:15 p.m.
2/1 Vs. Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.
2/3 @ Baraboo, 7 p.m.
2/4 @ Viroqua, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
2/5 @ Badger East Conference meet, Stoughton, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
1/28 @ Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.
Nordic Skiing
1/30 @ Iola Norseman, Iola Winter Sports Trail
2/3 South Conference Meet, Lapham Peak State Park
