Kylee Grabarski (13) tries to dribble around a Beaver Dam defender Friday at the Fieldhouse, where the Waunakee girls’ basketball team fell to the Golden Beavers 59-49. Grabarski led the way for the Warriors with 13 points. Waunakee got the deficit trimmed to 51-44 with 2:15 left in the game when Lauren Meudt drove the lane and scored on a floater. That was as close as Waunakee got down the stretch.
It was like looking in the mirror for the Waunakee girls’ basketball team.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, Beaver Dam was a little better in a 59-49 win for the Golden Beavers at the Fieldhouse on Friday, Dec. 17.
“It was a great game for us to play because we resemble each other in a lot of ways,” said Waunakee Head Coach Marcus Richter. “We both have tall and long front lines with some guards who can score in different ways.”
Now 5-3 overall, the Warriors fell to 4-2 in Badger East Conference play, while Beaver Dam moved to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
Waunakee will host its tournament Dec. 28-29.
Beaver Dam 59, Waunakee 49
Waunakee could not overcome a run that saw Beaver Dam finish the first half with a flourish, pushing out to a 32-15 lead at the break.
“Beaver Dam is a really good basketball team,” said Richter. “We played them really tough to start the game and the entire second half. We allowed them to go on a little bit of a run to end the first half which proved to be the difference in the game.”
With 3:25 to play, a layup by Ashley Sawicki cut the Waunakee deficit to 51-42. Lauren Meudt drove down the lane with 2:15 remaining for a score to make it 51-44. That’s as close as the Warriors got down the stretch.
Kylee Grabarski had a big game for the Warriors, finishing with a game-high 15 points. Sawicki totaled eight points, to go with five rebounds, a steal and an assist. Lexis Savola shot 3-for-4 from the field and had seven points, while Lauren Meudt and Kyla Saleh had six points apiece.
Saleh led Waunakee in rebounds with seven.
Waunakee 44, Watertown 36
Watertown’s game plan almost worked, but the Warriors pulled it out.
“Watertown was able to slow us down offensively with the different zones they threw at us,” said Richter. “Defensively, we were solid all night long. Eventually in the second half, our pressure wore on Watertown, and we were able to build a 12-point lead late in the second half. That was enough for us to get the win.”
The trio of Lauren Meudt, Saleh and Sawicki combined for 32 points, as Meudt finished with 13, Saleh had 10 and Sawicki totaled nine.
Ava Bryan totaled six points, to go with five rebounds. Meudt and Saleh also had five rebounds each, while Claire Meudt paced Waunakee with six boards. The two Meudts finished with three assists apiece.
Saleh and Lauren Meudt both collected three steals, as Claire Meudt had a pair of blocks.