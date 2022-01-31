The Ice Age Ski Teams traveled to Iola on Sunday, Jan. 30, to compete in the Iola Norseman 6k Skate race.
In the girls' race, Iola skied past Ice Age with first-, third- and fifth-place finishes ahead of Waunakee's Norah Lee, who was second, fourth-place Amelia Heider. and 10th-place Carla Schwitters. Coach Fanney comments, ”Iola has a really good team. Norah and Amelia had great races, but Iola’s depth was too much for us. Carla Schwitters had a great race for a first-year skier.”
In the boys' race, Todd Niles finished 10th, followed by Sam Clepper in 11th and Nathan Ducat in 12th. The boys finished third ahead of Ashwaubenon and behind Wausau United, who was first, and Iola, which finished second.
The Lodi Invitational Middle School Race was a success on a beautiful winter day on Saturday Jan. 29. Ice Age, Madison and Blackhawk Nordic ski teams competed in a girls' and boys' 4.1k skate race. Ice Age skier Emily Berger won the girls' race with Adrienne Bakken finishing sixth and Annabelle Berger seventh. The girls finished second overall in team scoring ahead of Blackhawk and behind Madison. Ava and Nellie Berger finished 10th and 18th, respectively, for the girls.
The boys won their division with Andrew Berger in second, Levi Tonn in fifth and Isaiah Birkrem in sixth. Blackhawk’s Andrew Bertram won the race. Other Ice Age boys skiing were Walter Larson (ninth),Will Bercher (14th), Henry Whyte (16th), Mark Gilles (18th), Luis McCauley (20th), Alex Kashuk (21st) and Rhys Ashworth (22nd).