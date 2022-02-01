Boys Basketball

2/5 Vs. Watertown, 3 p.m.

2/8 Vs. Stoughton, 7:30 pm.

Girls Basketball

2/8 @ Beaver Dam, 7:30 p.m.

2/11 Vs. DeForest, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

2/5 @ Middleton Invite, 10:15 a.m.

2/8 Vs. Monona Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

2/5 Vs. Milton, 7 p.m.

2/7 Vs. DeForest, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Hockey

1/4 @ Viroqua, 7:30 p.m.

1/8 Vs. Stoughton, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Swimming

2/5 @ Badger East Conference meet, Stoughton, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

2/5 @ Badger Conference meet, Beaver Dam, 9 a.m.

Skiing

2/12-13 @ State Meet, Cable

