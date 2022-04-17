Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Apr 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball4/23 @ DeForest (DH), 11 a.m.4/25 Vs. Baraboo, 5 p.m.4/26 Vs. Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.4/28 @ Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.4/29 Vs. Sun Prairie East, 4:30 p.m.Boys Golf4/25 @ Madison Invite, Blackhawk Country Club, 12 p.m.4/26 @ Morgan Stanley Championship, University Ridge 12:30 p.m.4/28 @ Watertown Invite, 2 p.m.Boys Lacrosse4/23 Vs. Arrowhead, 12 p.m.4/29 Vs. Janesville, 7:45 p.m.Girls Lacrosse4/28 @ Westside, TBDGirls Soccer4/26 @ Monona Grove, 7 p.m.4/28 @ Baraboo, 7 p.m.4/29 Vs. Madison West, 7 p.m.Softball4/22 @ Baraboo, 5 p.m.4/25 @ Fort Atkinson, 5 p.m.4/26 @ Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.4/28 Vs. Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.Boys Tennis4/22-23 @ Pewaukee Invite, TBD4/26 Vs. Milton, 4:15 p.m.4/28 Vs. DeForest, 4:15 p.m.Track and Field4/22 @ Sauk Prairie Invite, 4 p.m.4/26 Waunakee triangular, 4 p.m.4/29 @ Paul Frank Invite, Sun Prairie East, 4:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Waunakee gets new logo for school district, athletic teams Conservative talk-show host spreads debunked rumor of 'furries' in Waunakee schools Dog groomer closes Waunakee shop, reopens in Lodi After three decades representing Westport, attorney retires Waunakee's Oliver Lee throws perfect game Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Mailing Machine Operator Bulletin