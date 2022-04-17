Baseball

4/23 @ DeForest (DH), 11 a.m.

4/25 Vs. Baraboo, 5 p.m.

4/26 Vs. Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.

4/28 @ Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.

4/29 Vs. Sun Prairie East, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

4/25 @ Madison Invite, Blackhawk Country Club, 12 p.m.

4/26 @ Morgan Stanley Championship, University Ridge 12:30 p.m.

4/28 @ Watertown Invite, 2 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

4/23 Vs. Arrowhead, 12 p.m.

4/29 Vs. Janesville, 7:45 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

4/28 @ Westside, TBD

Girls Soccer

4/26 @ Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

4/28 @ Baraboo, 7 p.m.

4/29 Vs. Madison West, 7 p.m.

Softball

4/22 @ Baraboo, 5 p.m.

4/25 @ Fort Atkinson, 5 p.m.

4/26 @ Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.

4/28 Vs. Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

4/22-23 @ Pewaukee Invite, TBD

4/26 Vs. Milton, 4:15 p.m.

4/28 Vs. DeForest, 4:15 p.m.

Track and Field

4/22 @ Sauk Prairie Invite, 4 p.m.

4/26 Waunakee triangular, 4 p.m.

4/29 @ Paul Frank Invite, Sun Prairie East, 4:30 p.m.

Recommended for you