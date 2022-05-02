Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email May 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball5/7 Waunakee Quad, 11 a.m.5/10 Vs. Monona Grove, 5 p.m.5/13 @ Milton, 4:45 p.m.Boys Golf5/9 @ Edgewood Invite, 1 p.m.5/11 @ Beaver Dam Invite, 2 p.m.Boys Lacrosse5/9 Vs. Oregon, 7:45 p.m.5/12 @ Sauk Prairie, TBDGirls Lacrosse5/7 @ Hudson, TBD5/9 @ Oregon, TBD5/13 Vs. Middleton, 7:15 p.m.Girls Soccer5/6 Vs. Milton, 7 p.m.5/7 Vs. Kenosha Tremper, 11 a.m.5/10 Vs. Portage/Poynette, 7 p.m.5/13 Vs. DeForest, 7 p.m.Softball5/6 Vs. DeForest (DH), 5 p.m.5/9 Vs. Milton, 5 p.m.5/10 @ Monona Grove, 5 p.m.5/13 @ Conference Championship, Stoughton, 5 p.m.Boys Tennis5/6 Vs. Monona Grove, 4:45 p.m.5/10 @ Fort Atkinson, 4:15 p.m.5/12 Vs. Nicolet, 4:15 p.m.Track and Field5/6 @ McFarland Invite, 4 p.m.5/7 @ Arrovhead Invite, 3:15 p.m.5/13 @ Hartford Union Invite, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Deputies arrest two for OWI Sunday Dane man facing prison, charged with OWI 7 in Lodi Waunakee DECA students cap of 2021-22 school year with success at international competition Long time Garage Sale Days coordinators pass the torch Warriors notch several PRs in first home track and field meet of the season Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!