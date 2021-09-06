The Waunakee Warrior JV2 scored early and often to improve to 2-0 for the season with a 47-6 thrashing of the Janesville Parker Vikings in a road game on Thursday, Sept. 2.
The standing-room only crowd, regrettably there were no bleachers, was witness to domination by the young Warriors on both sides of the ball.
Running back Sullivan Scadden electrified the crowd with dynamic and elusive running to score three out of the first four touchdowns for the Warriors. Scadden was able to run at will through the heart of the Parker defense behind center Aaron Lenzendorf and guards Jackson Lenzendorf and Will Phebus.
Quarterback Vance Johnson connected with Kaden MacKenzie on a long touchdown pass that showcased the multi-faceted prowess of the Warriors' juggernaut offense and seemed to break the spirit of the Vikings.
By the second quarter Parker was on its heels and unable to respond to the onslaught. Waunakee’s defense was equally impressive as the Vikings were forced to run to the outside as the Warriors defensive front was quickly dubbed the “Purple Curtain” and comparisons to the famous 1985 conference champs became inescapable.
The defensive line was anchored by nose guard DaMondrean Thompson. When Thompson was not involved in the tackle he remained immovable, allowing linebackers Luke Knaack and Cooper Yecoshenko easily feeding on the Vikings' weary running backs. The defense produced two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Waunakee rushed for 150 yards and passed for another 48 yards. The Warriors will attempt to start the season at 3-0 when they return home this week to face the Milton Red Hawks at Warrior Stadium.