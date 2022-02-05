Boys Basketball

2/15 @ Beaver Dam, 7:30 p.m.

2/18 Vs. DeForest, 7:30 pm.

Girls Basketball

2/11 Vs. DeForest, 7:30 p.m.

2/17 @ Badger East Conference Championship, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics

2/19 @ Conference meet, Milton, 10 a.m.

Boys Hockey

2/12 Vs. St. Mary Springs, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey

2/12 @ Eau Claire North, 2 p.m.

2/15 WIAA regional, TBD

Boys Swimming

2/12 @ Verona, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

2/12 WIAA regional, 10 a.m.

Skiing

2/12-13 @ State Meet, Cable

