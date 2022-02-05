Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 5, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball2/15 @ Beaver Dam, 7:30 p.m.2/18 Vs. DeForest, 7:30 pm.Girls Basketball2/11 Vs. DeForest, 7:30 p.m.2/17 @ Badger East Conference Championship, 7:15 p.m.Gymnastics2/19 @ Conference meet, Milton, 10 a.m.Boys Hockey2/12 Vs. St. Mary Springs, 2:30 p.m.Girls Hockey2/12 @ Eau Claire North, 2 p.m.2/15 WIAA regional, TBDBoys Swimming2/12 @ Verona, 1 p.m.Wrestling2/12 WIAA regional, 10 a.m.Skiing2/12-13 @ State Meet, Cable Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Waunakee school district plans for November referendum For families starting over, nonprofit helps make them feel at home Two events aimed at building resilience, unity Waunakee woman accused of sexual assault Waunakee's Mercurio, Ottosen go 1-2 at first-ever WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!