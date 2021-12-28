2021 will long be remembered as one of the strangest years ever in prep sports. Schedules were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, football and volleyball were played in the spring instead of the fall.
It was a crazy time for athletes, coaches and fans, who all had to adapt to constantly changing conditions. Still, Waunakee athletes achieved great things.
Here are some of the biggest local sports stories of the first half of 2021. Look for the second half in the Jan. 7 edition.
January
With the Badger Conference canceling all competitions and championships, the Waunakee prep wrestling team will not get a chance to continue its string of titles this season. The four-time Badger North champions have been forced to change their goals.
After waiting over two months from their normal starting date, the Waunakee prep wrestling team finally stepped on the mat last Friday. The Warriors traveled Holmen for a quadrangular. Waunakee made the most of the opportunity. The Warriors claimed a pair of wins and dropped a close dual with one of the top teams in the state. The Warriors hammered Badger North Conference rival Baraboo, 58-18, and thwarted Aquinas, 57-29. Waunakee was looking for revenge against fourth-ranked Holmen. The Vikings defeated the Warriors, 55-19, in a WIAA Division 1 team sectional last season. The dual was much closer this time around, but Holmen prevailed 48-36.
After easing into the season with two games during the opening week, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team was very busy last week. The Warriors hit the road for four games and came away with three wins. Waunakee earned its first win of the season on Jan. 11, as it knocked off host Columbus 54-46. The Warriors made the long trip to Monroe on Jan. 14 and suffered their only loss of the week, 62-51. Waunakee traveled to Wisconsin Dells to face long-time rival DeForest at Just A Game Field House. The Warriors overcame an early double-digit deficit and held on for a thrilling 67-65 victory. Last Saturday, the Warriors cruised to a 74-57 victory over Oak Creek at Brookfield East.
After a short break, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team got back to work last week, but the Warriors were shorthanded. Despite not having their entire lineup, the Lady Warriors put together a dominant 70-24 victory over host Milton on Jan. 21. The Warriors faced their toughest challenge of the season so far last Saturday. They traveled to Black Hawk, which is the top ranked team in Division 5. Black Hawk used a big first half to sprint past Waunakee 62-47.
February
After a very short regular season, the Waunakee boys swim team kicked off WIAA postseason action last Saturday with the Division 1 Waukesha South Sectional. The Warriors garnered 264 team points to place fourth behind Sun Prairie (407), Verona (358) and Middleton (323). Waunakee had four individuals and all three relays advance to the state meet. The Warriors had Paul Busse, Luke Kobza, Zach Vinson and Nolan Wallace all advance to state individually.
After a slow start to the season, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team has been scorching the court as of late. The Warriors ran their win streak to nine games after picking up four more wins last week.
It’s been a strange season for the Waunakee prep wrestling team. The Warriors were not able to get started on the mat until January and only had a handful of matches before starting the WIAA tournament series. The Warriors were able to battle through all the adversities and last Saturday they had one of the best showings at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in program history. They had all four of their wrestlers competing at Kaukauna High School get on the medal stand.
For the third straight year, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team made its way to a WIAA Division 1 regional final. The Warriors had a shot at their second straight regional title this past Saturday in Baraboo. However, the top-seeded Warriors had their season come to an end with a 67-56 loss to second-seeded Verona.
Leading by 16 points in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Feb. 19 many in attendance believed the Waunakee boys basketball team had the game well in hand. But Warriors head coach Dana Mackenzie had seen it before. Verona rallied to take the first lead, then lost the lead, and then saw Cam McCorkle’s 3-pointer swish through the net with 11 seconds remaining giving the fifth-seeded Wildcats a stunning 66-65 victory over the top-seeded Warriors at Baraboo High School.
After a season that looked like no other, the Waunakee prep wrestling team found itself in more uncharted waters this past Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 state team tournament in Kaukauna. The Warriors not only competed at the state team tournament for the first time but made their first trip to the semifinals. Waunakee earned a spot in the semifinals after rallying to beat Marshfield, 40-32, in the quarterfinals. The Warriors were not able to overcome an early deficit to eventual state champion Kaukauna in the semifinals. The Galloping Ghosts captured a 60-18 victory.
March
After having its season postponed in the fall, the Waunakee girls swim team finally was able to get its season started last week. On Feb. 23, the Warriors traveled to Jefferson for a triple dual with the Eagles and Stoughton. Waunakee had a solid start to the season. They won four individual events and took top honors in all three relays.
With the season crammed into a small window, there is no easing into the 2021 season for the Waunakee prep volleyball team. They jumped right into the new alternate spring season with wins over Janesville Parker and Oregon. In the season opener on March 2, the Warriors dominated from start to finish in a 3-0 victory over host Janesville Parker.
The Waunakee girls swim team continued its early-season success with a win and a tie in a pair of duals last week. On March 9, the Warriors celebrated Senior Night with a 133-36 victory over host Lodi.
The Waunakee prep volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season in a big way on March 18. The Warriors celebrated their first home match since Oct. 26 of 2019 with a 3-0 shutout of visiting Stoughton. The match marked the first indoor sports event at Waunakee in over a year. The win pushed the Lady Warriors to 4-1 on the year.
April
With a such a long layoff since his team last played, Waunakee football coach Pat Rice expected the Warriors to have a little rust when they hosted Stoughton in the alternate spring season opener last Friday. The Warriors were able to shake off the rust and garner a 34-13 victory over the Vikings.
The Waunakee girls swim team has made the most of its opportunity to have a season this spring. The Warriors continued their strong showing with a great performance at the WIAA Verona Sectional. The Lady Warriors finished with 259 team points to place fourth behind Edgewood (421), Middleton (375) and Verona (308). The Warriors had Grace Blitz, Emily Schmeiser, Dylan Ryniak, Makenzie Wallace and Alaina Sautebin all qualify for state individually. They also advanced all three relays.
The Waunakee prep volleyball team had a busy ending to the abbreviated alternate spring season last week. The Warriors closed out the regular season with a pair of matches and then competed in the WIAA Division 1 DeForest Regional. The Lady Warriors had a great ending to the regular season with wins over Monroe and Monona Grove. On April 6, the host Warriors shut out Monroe 3-0. Waunakee followed it up with another 3-0 victory over host Monona Grove on April 8. The Warriors put it all on the line at the regional last Saturday. In the opening round, they scored a thrilling 3-2 victory over Middleton. The regional final was just as competitive, but Waunakee was not able to conjure up the same magic in a 3-1 loss to host DeForest.
Waunakee football coach Pat Rice is happy with the progress his team has made in the first four games of the alternate fall season. The Warriors remained undefeated in the spring with a 42-14 victory over visiting Monona Grove last Friday.
After nearly a two-year break, the Waunakee boys golf team was back competing again last week. On April 22-23, the Warriors traveled to Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits to compete in the Sheboygan North Invite. On the first day of the tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Waunakee shot a 334 and were in fourth place. The following day at Whistling Straits in Haven, the Warriors came away with a 329. The Warriors finished with a two-day total of 663 to place fifth overall behind Kettle Moraine (610), Middleton (618), Mequon Homestead (625) and Milwaukee Marquette (661).
May
The ongoing pandemic has forced a lot of changes in high school athletics, including football teams moving their seasons to the spring. But, things looked a lot more normal when one of the most storied rivalries in Wisconsin high school football continued last Friday. Waunakee and DeForest locked horns in another classic battle. The game had the feel of a pre-COVID game with a relatively large and raucous crowd fueling intense play on the field. For one half, the Warriors and Norskies treated the crowd to a back-and-forth masterpiece. But turnovers shifted all momentum to Waunakee in the second half and the Warriors parlayed it into a 48-30 victory.
The Waunakee boys and girls track teams opened the 2021 campaign by hosting DeForest in a Badger North Conference dual on May 6. The Warriors worked their way to a sweep of their long-time rivals.
It took three tremendous efforts, but the Waunakee boys soccer team is headed to the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 1999. The Warriors, who entered the WIAA Division 1 postseason on a seven-game win streak, outlasted visiting Middleton in a regional final on May 6. After playing to a 2-2 tie, the Warriors advanced, 5-3, on penalty kicks.
For the first time since 1999, the Waunakee boys’ soccer team got to compete at the highest level in Wisconsin high school soccer. The Warriors competed at the WIAA state tournament for just the second time in program history. In a state semifinal game in Kewaskum on Saturday, the Warriors had a tough defensive battle with De Pere. The Redbirds parlayed an early goal into a 1-0 victory.
June
After a perfect 7-0 run through the dual season, the Waunakee boys golf team capped off a great Badger North season by winning the conference tournament at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells on May 25. The Warriors easily claimed the title after shooting a 319.
After closing out the regular season with a 16-2 victory over Stoughton on June 2, the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team welcomed back the Vikings to Warriors Stadium for a first-round game of the Wisconsin State Championships on June 10. The Warriors put on anther powerful display of offense in an 18-4 triumph over the Vikings last week. Top-ranked Waunakee is a perfect 17-0 this season.
The Waunakee prep baseball team had a very busy ending to the 2021 regular season last week. They played five games over six days. In the final push, the Warriors claimed three more Badger North wins to earn a share of the conference title. They earned a share of their fourth straight crown with wins over Beaver Dam, Reedsburg and Beaver Dam.
The Waunakee girls’ soccer team came into the WIAA Division 1 playoffs with a lot of momentum and was looking to get back to the state tournament. A 13-2-1 regular-season record helped them earn a No. 1 seed. The Warriors had a great start to the postseason on June 8. They blasted visiting Madison La Follette 6-0. Waunakee had its season come to a disappointing end in the regional final last Saturday. Fourth-seeded Verona upset the host Warriors 2-0. The Warriors, who advanced to the state tournament in 2019, finished the season 14-3-1 overall.
After a near perfect regular season, which saw them easily win the Badger North Conference, the Waunakee boys tennis team entered the WIAA Division 1 postseason with high hopes. The Warriors had a great showing at the Baraboo Subsectional on June 7. They finished with 24 points to tie Middleton for the first place. Waunakee had three singles players and all three doubles teams advance to the sectional. The Warriors picked up 12 more points at the Oconomowoc Sectional to finish in third place with 30 points. The sectional proved to be tough as Tyler Nelson was the only Warrior to advance to state. He was the runner-up at No. 1 singles to advance for the second time in his career.
The Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team completed a wire-to-wire run as the top team in the state by claiming a state title this past Saturday. The Warriors, who were ranked No. 1 all season, completed a perfect season with a 13-7 victory over Hudson in the championship game in Verona.
The Waunakee prep baseball team had a short run in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs last week. The Warriors were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 5-3 regional-opening loss to host Verona.
Max Brud put together two outstanding rounds at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells to tie for fifth place at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament June 14-15.
Waunakee junior Tyler Nelson competed against the best in Wisconsin for the second time in his career last week and improved by one round over his appearance as a freshman at the WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis tournament. Nelson advanced to the third round at this year’s tournament, which was moved from Madison to Eau Claire. He was knocked out in the second round as a freshman.
The Waunakee boys and girls track teams will be well represented at this weekend’s WIAA Division 1 State Championships in La Crosse. The Warriors combined to qualify for state in 16 events. The Warrior girls had Chloe Larsen, Sarah Bova, Summer Grigg, Samantha Cook and Kyla Saleh qualify individually, while three relays also advance. Andrew Regnier was the only Waunakee boy to qualify for state individually, but the Warriors did advance two relays.