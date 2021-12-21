Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 21, 2021 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Sports ScheduleBoys Basketball12/28-29 Waunakee Invitational, TBDGirls Basketball12/28-29 Wauankee Invitational, TBDBoys Hockey12/28-29 @West Salem Invite, TBDGirls Hockey12/28 Vs. Lakeshore Lightning at Culver’s Cup, 2:45 p.m.Boys Swimming12/28 @ Sauk Prairie Invite, 4 p.m.Wrestling12/29 @ La Crosse Invite, 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now After owner dies, son keeps the ball rolling at Rex's Innkeeper, Waunakee supper club Freshman reinforcements arrive for Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op 4K providers to set own masking policy in absence of Public Health order Waunakee Village Board reviews concepts, costs for aquatic facility Waunakee Girl Scout Gold Award project spreads kindness Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin