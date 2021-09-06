Waunakee traded places with its main rival at the 35th Annual Norski Cross Country Invitational.
It was the season opener for the Warriors.
In the girls’ portion of the meet, Waunakee squeezed past DeForest by five points, taking the top spot with a score of 43.
The Warriors were led by Lila Branchaw, who placed third overall in a time of 20:52.20. Cianna Wipperfurth wasn’t far off her teammate’s pace, crossing the finish line in 20:52.70.
The Warriors placed three runners in the. Top 10, as Brinley Everson ran a 21:24.90 to finish ninth.
Only one spot out of the Top 10, Kelsey King was 11th after running a time of 21:27.50. Jordyn Jarvi (21:44.50) and Carla Schwitters (21:51.70) finished 15th and 16th, respectively.
In the team standings, DeForest was second with 48 points, followed by Beaver Dam (78), Sauk Prairie (91), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (108), Berlin (147) and Baraboo (195).
On the boys’ side of the ledger, Waunakee placed four of its runners among the Top 20 but couldn’t overcome the host Norskies. The Warriors totaled 75 points, as DeForest ran to first in the team standings with 28 points.
Andrew Regnier raced to a time of 17:31.60, finishing fourth.
In 14th place, Baylor Smith crossed the finish line in 18:13.40, with Todd Niles running a time of 18:47.90 to place 16th. Benjamin Willem ended up 19th in a time of 18:56.40.
Rounding out the top five for Waunakee was Carter Blackburn, who placed 22nd in 19:25.50.
Finishing behind Waunakee were Sauk Prairie (88), Baraboo (94), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (148), Reedsburg (152), Janesville Parker (172) and Berlin (214).