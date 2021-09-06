The Waunakee High School girls’ tennis team made short work of Beaver Dam and Stoughton this week, winning by identical 7-0 scores.
On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Warriors traveled to Beaver Dam and dropped only five games in singles play en route to a Badger East Conference shutout.
At No. 1 singles, Claire Jaeger rolled over Emily Biel 6-0, 6-1, with Gretchen Lee following up with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Sophia Shave at No. 2 singles.
Ely Liu and Caitlin Grommon were just as dominant for Waunakee at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, winning 6-1, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-2, respectively.
In doubles play, Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz bested Brookly Torres and Emily Gabel at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1.
The Warriors’ No. 2 doubles tandem of Sophie Schnaubelt and Anna Loken outlasted Sadie DeVries and Cameran Schraufnagel 6-1, 7-6, with Lexi Opsahl and Simone Nowinski sweeping Josie Bruch and Nina Winner 6-0, 6-0.
Going to Stoughton on Thursday, Sept. 2, Waunakee won again, with Jaeger crushing Malia Rippe 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Rogers and Statz also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles over Mikayla Wheeler and Jordan Bellisle, with Schnaubelt and Opsahl cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Allia Taamallah and Alana Ringen at No. 3 doubles.
Lee, Grommon and Liu also won their singles matches in straight sets, with Lee scoring a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles over Lauren Model. Grommon defeated Eve Wevley 6-2, 6-0, and Liu defeated Samantha Weber 6-1, 6-3.
Loken and Schnaubelt were winners at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-1 over Catelyn Jaskulke and Sierra Bergman.
The Warriors will host DeForest on Thursday, Sept. 9, before welcoming a host of schools for the Waunakee Invitational Friday through Saturday at Ripp Park.