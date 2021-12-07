Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls Basketball12/10 @ Reedsburg 7:30 p.m.12/14 @ Watertown 7:30 p.m.12/17 Vs. Beaver Dam 7:30 p.m.Boys Basketball12/11 @Edgewood 6 p.m.12/16 @ Reedsburg 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey12/11 Vs. Stoughton 7 p.m.12/13 @ Milton 7:30 p.m.12/17 Vs. McFarland 7:15 p.m.Boys Swimming12/14 Vs. Fort Atkinson 6 p.m.Wrestling12/10 @ Stoughton 7:15 p.m.12/11 Waunakee Invite 9:45 a.m.Ice Age Nordic12/18 @ Lodi Invite Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Co-chair of dissolved DEI committee creates new, community DEI committee in Waunakee Man accused of stealing car at Waunakee store Mistakes costly for Waunakee in boys' basketball showdown with defending state champion Wauwatosa East Madison and Dane County Board of Health dismisses request to end mask mandate DeForest woman bound for trial in multi-year fraud case Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin