Boys Basketball12/3 @ Portage, 7:30 p.m.12/4 Vs. Wauwatosa East, 2 p.m.12/7 Vs. Baraboo, 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball12/4 Vs. Baraboo, 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey12/4 Vs. DeForest, 7 p.m.12/7 Vs. Beaver Dam, 7:15 p.m.Girls Hockey12/3 Vs. USM, 7:15 p.m.12/6 Vs. Badger Lightning, 7:15 p.m.Boys Swimming12/4 @ Sun Prairie Invite, 10 a.m.12/7 Vs. Watertown, 6 p.m.Wrestling12/3 @ Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.12/4 @ Campbellsport Scramble, 9:30 a.m.Ice Age Nordic12/4 @ ABR Invite, Ironwood, Mich.