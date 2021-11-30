Boys Basketball

12/3 @ Portage, 7:30 p.m.

12/4 Vs. Wauwatosa East, 2 p.m.

12/7 Vs. Baraboo, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

12/4 Vs. Baraboo, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

12/4 Vs. DeForest, 7 p.m.

12/7 Vs. Beaver Dam, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Hockey

12/3 Vs. USM, 7:15 p.m.

12/6 Vs. Badger Lightning, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Swimming

12/4 @ Sun Prairie Invite, 10 a.m.

12/7 Vs. Watertown, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

12/3 @ Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.

12/4 @ Campbellsport Scramble, 9:30 a.m.

Ice Age Nordic

12/4 @ ABR Invite, Ironwood, Mich.

