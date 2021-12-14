Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Sports ScheduleBoys Basketball12/18 @ Randolph, 5 p.m.12/21 @ Watertown, 7:30 p.m.12/22 Vs. Oconomowoc, 1:20 p.m.Girls Basketball12/17 Vs. Beaver Dam, 7:30 p.m.Boys’ Hockey12/17 Vs. McFarland, 7:15 p.m.12/21 Vs. Verona, 7:15 p.m.Girls Hockey12/17 Vs. Viroqua, 7 p.m.12/21 @ Beaver Dam, 5:30 p.m.Wrestling12/18 @ Alliant Energy Center Invite, 10 a.m.12/21 Vs. Watertown, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now After owner dies, son keeps the ball rolling at Rex's Innkeeper, Waunakee supper club Former Town of Westport supervisor dies Waunakee Village Board reviews concepts, costs for aquatic facility Big front court will lead Waunakee in boys' basketball in 2021-22 Rooster boosted from Waunakee Rotary in Lights display Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin