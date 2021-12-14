Weekly Sports Schedule

Boys Basketball

12/18 @ Randolph, 5 p.m.

12/21 @ Watertown, 7:30 p.m.

12/22 Vs. Oconomowoc, 1:20 p.m.

Girls Basketball

12/17 Vs. Beaver Dam, 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

12/17 Vs. McFarland, 7:15 p.m.

12/21 Vs. Verona, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Hockey

12/17 Vs. Viroqua, 7 p.m.

12/21 @ Beaver Dam, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

12/18 @ Alliant Energy Center Invite, 10 a.m.

12/21 Vs. Watertown, 7 p.m.

Recommended for you