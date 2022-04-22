Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Apr 22, 2022 Apr 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball4/29 Vs. Sun Prairie East, 4:30 p.m.4/30 @ Oregon triangular, 10 a.m.5/2 @ Reedsburg, 5 p.m.5/3 @ Stoughton, 5 p.m.Boys Golf4/30 @ MACC Fund Invite, Erin Hills Golf Course, 8 a.m.5/2 @ Waukesha Invite, Merrill Hills Country Club, 12:45 p.m.5/4 @ Milton Invite, Oak Ridge Golf Course, 12 p.m.Boys Lacrosse4/29 Vs. Janesville, 7:45 p.m.4/30 Vs. Superior, TBD5/2 @ Westside, TBD5/3 Vs. DeForest, 5:45 p.m.5/5 @ Kettle Moraine, 7:30 p.m.Girls Lacrosse4/30 @ Verona Invite, TBD5/3 @ Verona, 6:30 p.m.Girls Soccer4/29 Vs. Madison West, 7 p.m.5/3 Vs. Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.5/6 Vs. Milton, 7 p.m.Softball4/30 @ Monroe (DH), 10 a.m.5/2 Vs. Janesville Craig, 5 p.m.5/3 Vs. Stoughton, 5 p.m.5/5 Vs. Reedsburg, 5 p.m.5/6 Vs. DeForest (DH), 5 p.m.Boys Tennis4/30 Waunakee Invite, 8:30 a.m.5/3 @ Watertown, 4:15 p.m.5/6 Vs. Monona Grove, 4:45 p.m.Track and Field4/29 @ Paul Frank Invite, Sun Prairie East, 4:30 p.m.5/3 @ Watertown Quad, 4 p.m.5/6 @ McFarland Invite, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Waunakee Village Board OKs No Mow May exemption Dog groomer closes Waunakee shop, reopens in Lodi Waunakee company named a finalist in MOTY awards Conservative talk-show host spreads debunked rumor of 'furries' in Waunakee schools Waunakee gets new logo for school district, athletic teams Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!