The Ice Age Nordic ski community and local skiers headed up to Hayward for the 2022 American Birkebeiner weekend.
They were met with 18 inches of new snow and cold temperatures as they headed out for the 29k Korteloppet on Friday and the 51/54k Birkebeiner on Saturday. The Birkie trials are famous for big hills and challenging terrain and both the Birkie and Korte races test a skier’s fitness, strength and mental toughness. Waunakee’s Anna Englebert, competing in her first Korte, commented, ”The last 10 kilometers of the race are really tough and a mental challenge, but the finish on Mainstreet Hayward is euphoric.”
On Friday, Ice Age skiers Amelia Heider, Emily Whyte and Hannah Heider as well as coaches Dale Fanney, Don Fariss and Dan Heider completed the Classical Korte. Hannah Heider and Don Fariss were third overall in their respective age groups. Local skier Fred Hofmann also finished the Classical Korte.
In the skate race, Norah Lee finished in 1:52 to qualify for the Elite wave next year. Teammates Phoenix Peterson, Nathan Ducat, Sam Clepper, Nolan Feasel, Audrey Bakken, Anna Englebert, Jordyn Jarvi and Jenna Bakken completed their first Korteloppet Races.
Coach Fanney comments, “Our skiers had great races in very hard slow conditions and demonstrated a higher level of fitness and endurance than I would have anticipated, beating many of the best high school skiers in the state”.
On Saturday, cold snow and high winds made the long 50k plus Birkie a really tough race. French Skier Gerard Agnellet (2:32) edged Americans David Norris and Adam Martin at the finish line while Minnesotan Alayna Sonnesyn won her second women’s Birkie.
Waunakee’s Todd Niles finished his first Birkie in 4:10. Ice Age Alumnus Anna Vanderhoef finished in 5:43, while Youth Ski Coach Pala Tonn pushed through the Birkie Classic Race in 5:33. DeForest skier Eric Engel finished the skate race in 6:08 while his son, Eli, finished the Korte skate in 2:07. Michelle Hauser of Lodi finished in 6:57 while former Ice Age skier and Ice Age Nordic Club secretary Syd Endres finished in 5:05.
The Ice Age Nordic Ski Teams will finish the ski season with a Biathlon Sprint Race on March 8 and the Great Bear Chase in Calumet, Michigan, on March, 12.