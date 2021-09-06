The tests have been tough recently, but the Waunakee High School boys’ soccer team has aced them all.
Winners of four straight, including three consecutive shutouts, the Warriors went 2-0 over the weekend at their own Waunakee Invitational, with their stingy defense blanking Oconomowoc and Delavan-Darien.
“Oconomowoc was the marquee game for us this week,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dave Kettner. “Oconomowoc is a traditionally strong team out of the Classic Eight conference and typically a top contender for the conference title. They also typically have a number of players who play for some of the top club teams in the state, such as FC Wisconsin and S.C. Wave.”
Waunakee started the week off by dismantling Stoughton 6-0, as the Warriors improved to 4-0-2 overall on the season and remain undefeated.
Waunakee Invitational
By controlling the midfield, the Warriors strangled Oconomowoc’s offense in a 2-0 win on Friday, Sept. 3, as defenders Noah Jakel and Decker Storch scored for Waunakee.
“Knowing the level of competition expected, we worked hard in training this week to continue to implement the tactical aspects of our game and improve our ability to control and pressure through the central midfield,” said Kettner. “I thought our center defensive midfielders (Alex Hoopes and Calvin Rahn) did a great job getting themselves in a position to control the game and getting the ball forward to our attacking midfielders, wingbacks and forwards.”
Jackel wasn’t just sitting back, as he scored Waunakee’s first goal at the 12-minute mark.
“Noah did a great job attacking from his defensive position when Oconomowoc was busy trying to cover our attacking players,” said Kettner. “He ultimately found himself in with the forwards and was able to convert a beautiful finesse pass from Calvin Rahn into a goal. It was one of the best goals so far this season as he was able to control the floating pass from Cal with a chest trap that allowed him to pivot 180 degrees to fire a shot past the Oconomowoc goalkeeper for our first goal.”
It was Decker who sealed the win, with a goal on another set play from the wing in the 65th minute.
“Other standouts in the game included Stepan Khamenka, Drew Lavold and Cole Kettner who created plenty of issues for the Oconomowoc defenders and kept them on their back heels so that they could never really transition into the attack,” said Kettner. “When Oconomowoc was able to do so though, our trio of defenders (Noah, Decker and Jackson Ehle) shut down everything that brought to them.”
Next up was a Saturday morning tilt with Delavan-Derian, who played tough and physical against the Warriors, according to Kettner.
“Delavan is also a traditionally strong team out of the Southern Lakes Conference,” said Kettner. “They are often battling Elkhorn for the top spot and very much accustomed to a very physical style of play. The experience, though, was good for Waunakee and a change from the more passing-oriented approach from our earlier competition. If we want to be successful both in conference and in the playoffs, we need to be able to handle different approaches to the game.”
Waunakee scored twice in the first half, with Joe Thousand finding the back of the net with an unassisted goal in the 17th minute and Stepan Khamenka making it 2-0 off assists from Cole Kettner and Drew Lavold in the 38th minute.
Lavold tacked on another goal in the 61st minute.
“Delavan-Darien's approach was to play physical on defense and look for a quick transition to their best player in a forward position,” said Coach Kettner. “Again, our defense was strong in that regard and did not provide many opportunities, limiting Delavan to only one shot on goal. Joe Thousand started off the scoring with his third goal in four games. Stepan Khamenka played very well and got his first goal of the season after several close opportunities in prior games. Lavold again found the net to seal the game after his move to a forward position.”
Eight teams were involved in the tournament, including the host school, Beloit Memorial, Madison LaFollette, Eau Claire North, Kenosha Bradford, Oconomowoc, Mukwonago and Delavan-Darien.
Waunakee 6, Stoughton 0
Moving to a forward position for the first time this season, Lavold finished with a hat trick to lead the Warriors in their Badger Conference opener.
“An attacking striker position is a more natural fit for Drew as he has a knack for finding the gaps in a defense and exploiting those opportunities with his quickness and ability to control the ball,” said Kettner. “Decker Storch also had a great game scoring two goals off of set plays. Decker has matured into both a strong defensive player and an attacking threat as he has become our go-to person on free kicks and corners given his ability to get to the ball while in heavy defensive traffic.”
Thousand continued his scoring streak with his second goal of the season. Kettner said Thousand has been a surprise scorer for the team after being moved from a traditional defensive role to a forward position.
After playing six games in the last two weeks, Waunakee starts a five-game road swing at Watertown on Thursday. The Warriors head to Arrowhead on Saturday, followed by a conference duel at Monona Grove on Tuesday.