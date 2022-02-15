Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 Updated 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball2/18 Vs. DeForest, 7:30 p.m.2/24 @ Badger East Conference Championship, Fort Atkinson, 7:30 pm.Girls Basketball2/25 Vs. Madison East, WIAA regional, 7 p.m.Gymnastics2/19 @ Conference meet, Milton, 10 a.m.Boys Hockey2/18 WIAA regional, Waunakee, 7 p.m.Girls Hockey2/18 WIAA regional, TBD2/22 WIAA sectional, TBDBoys Swimming2/19 WIAA State, Waukesha, 1:30 p.m.Wrestling2/19 WIAA sectional, Sun Prairie, TBD2/24-26 WIAA State, Kohl Center, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Waunakee students raise funds for injured grad's medical costs With hangar purchase, flying club becomes permanent fixture in Waunakee Liam Collins: This Special Forces officer ran into combat, jumped into Afghanistan Nonprofit Sankofa responds to Waunakee Village Board’s concerns about hotel's use for transitional housing Waunakee Village Board OKs Woodland Crest site for Christian Brothers Automotive Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!