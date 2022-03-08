Waunakee weekly sports schedule By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Mar 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball3/29 Sun Prairie East, 4:30 p.m.Boys Golf4/7 @ DeForest Quad, 2 p.m.Boys Lacrosse4/14 Middleton, 7:45 p.m.Girls Lacrosse4/2 Cedarburg, 2 p.m.Girls Soccer4/1 @ Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.Softball3/29 @ Fort Atkinson, 5 p.m.Boys Tennis4/1 @ Brookfield Central Invite, 12 p.m.Track and Field3/18 @ UW-Platteville Invite, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Sheriff's office: Fr. Kunz homicide case still open Judge upholds Waunakee zoning board decision on Quincy Ridge quarry Waunakee man offers defense expert view on Ukraine Waunakee school district seeks land proposals Rail lines to receive upgrades in Waunakee Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!