Baseball

3/29 Sun Prairie East, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

4/7 @ DeForest Quad, 2 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

4/14 Middleton, 7:45 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

4/2 Cedarburg, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

4/1 @ Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.

Softball

3/29 @ Fort Atkinson, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

4/1 @ Brookfield Central Invite, 12 p.m.

Track and Field

3/18 @ UW-Platteville Invite, 5 p.m.

Recommended for you