Tate Schmidt hit a tie-breaking tater, and Nate Bound’s first start was a good one.
As a result, the Waunakee baseball team got its first win of the season, as the Warriors doubled up Portage 4-2 on Tuesday, April 11, in a Badger Conference crossover battle.
“This game was a good mental challenge for this group,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for Waunakee. “Needing to bounce back from a late night to play a conference game can be hard. Last night they were able to lock in enough to get the W.”
On the mound, Bound tossed five innings and allowed just two earned runs on five hits. He struck out three and walked none. Jack Shepski finished up.
“Nate Bound had a great first varsity start, mixing speeds and most importantly throwing strikes,” said Thingvold. “Jack Shepski shut the door with a two inning save.”
At the plate, Schmidt went 2-for-3, taking Portage deep to break a 2-2 tie in the fifth.
“Tate Schmidt drove the ball all night bringing in three of the four runs, two of which with a two-run home run in the fifth to give us the lead,” said Thingvold. “This team was hungry to get into the W column and did just that by throwing strikes, playing solid D, and coming up with some timely hitting.”
Brady Barman also went 2-for-3 for Waunakee, with an RBI. Shepski doubled and scored two runs, while throwing two scoreless innings and striking out a pair.
Waunakee is now 1-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play. The Warriors travel to Baraboo on Thursday.