The Waunakee baseball team took a step back on Tuesday, May 9, as the Warriors fell to Monona Grove 4-2.
“This was a big match up for the Warriors,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for Waunakee. “Monona Grove is on top of the Badger East and the Warriors are in pursuit.”
The pitching was sharp.
“Jack Shepski would give the Warriors another great outing today,” said Thingvold. “He wiggled out of jams all day including one in the first.”
Waunakee drew first blood in the second inning, as Oliver Lee led off with a single. Danny Cotter bunted him to second, and Nolan Justman doubled to plate Lee. A Brady Barman single scored Nolan to make it 2-0.
A defensive lapse helped the Silver Eagles out.
“In the bottom of the second a Warrior error would help Monona Grove score three unearned runs,” said Thingvold. “They would add one in the bottom of the third to make the score 4-2. The squad would get runners on second in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth but couldn’t get them any farther in any of the innings. Monona Grove took advantage of their opportunities a little bit better than us today. Jack Shepski is the victim of another tough decision. He threw another great game throwing six innings striking out three and giving up one earned run. If he keeps coming out and throwing at that high of a level, better results are going to come his way. This group fought hard tonight and put a lot of hard-hit balls in play tonight. It is too bad it didn’t work out for them tonight.”
Waunakee is now 9-6 overall and 6-4 in the Badger East.