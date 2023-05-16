Victorious in six of their last eight games, the Waunakee baseball team is finding ways to win.
The Warriors defeated Milton 4-1 on Friday and swept a doubleheader over rival DeForest on Saturday to improve to 11-7 overall and 9-4 in Badger East Conference play, as Waunakee now sits in third place in the league standings.
Here’s a weekly wrap-up:
Middleton 5, Waunakee 1
A day after a discouraging 4-2 loss to Monona Grove, the Warriors had to get back up for a tough non-conference game against a good Middleton team. They were limited to two hits.
“This would be as much of a mental challenge for the team as anything,” said Micah Thingvold, Waunakee’s head coach. “This game proved hard for Warriors to get their energy going in the right direction. Middleton’s starting pitcher kept the Warriors off balance all night.”
Lars Swanson got the start for Waunakee, going strong for four innings.
“He mixed and matched speeds, scattering two hits and three walks and putting up four big zeros for the Warriors,” said Thingvold.
In the fourth inning, Waunakee plated a run, as Jack Shepski singled and reached third on an errant pickoff throw. Andy Nordloh was intentionally walked, setting the stage for a Danny Cotter infield single that brought in Shepski.
That was all the Warriors could produce, though, as Middleton scored five runs in the top of the fifth to get the win.
“Tonight, the small mistakes doomed the Warriors,” said Thingvold.
Waunakee 4, Milton 1
Pitcher Oliver Lee keyed the Warriors’ win, as Shea DuCharme and Shepski ignited Waunakee offensively with back-to-back doubles in the first inning, as Nordloh’s two-bagger plated Shepski.
“This was a great start for the Warriors,” said Thingvold. “Oliver Lee would give the Warriors a great outing, throwing all seven in 98 pitches striking out six. The only trouble he would find himself in was in the top of the fourth. He would load the bases with no outs. Oliver came up with two big strikeouts. He would surrender one run, walking a runner in before coming back with a big strike out. Oliver shutting that inning down was huge. It was great to see him embrace the moment.”
Adding two more runs in the sixth, the Warriors got some insurance, as DuCharme brought in a run on a sacrifice fly and Tate Schmidt drove in Ethan Hansen.
“An impressive game defensively for the Warriors,” said Thingvold. “Multiple plays were made all around the field. This team can be really tough when they bring that kind of defense.”
Waunakee 6, DeForest 5; Waunakee 9, DeForest 2
The Warriors woke up early on Saturday and took care of business.
A two-run single in the third inning by Nordloh put Waunakee back on top, after the Warriors gave up two runs in the first. Prior to that, walks and a batter hit by a pitch allowed Schmidt a chance to shine, as he drove in two. A couple of hard-hit fielder’s choice balls by Nolan Justmann and Brady Barman led to two more runs.
“It was great to see the bats string together that many good at bats in a row,” said Thingvold. “The third would supply all of the offense this team needed, but DeForest wouldn’t make it easy. They would take advantage of some walks to score two in the fourth. Nate Bound did a wonderful job coming in a tough spot and limiting the damage.”
Some fluky plays allowed a DeForest run in the fifth, but a defensive play at the plate got Wauankee out of trouble.
“Nate and Andy would shut it down the rest of the way for the Warriors as they would hold on for a 6-5 win,” said Thingvold. “It was great to see this team handle some adversity today. After being knocked down early they stuck with it, putting in good AB after good AB and limiting damage defensively.”
Riding the momentum of that win, Waunakee struck first early, as consecutive two-out singles by Schmidt, Danny Cotter and Justmann plated a run. Cotter’s smart baserunning allowed him to get to third, with Barman singling him in.
DeForest scored a run in the first to make it 2-1, before DuCharme singled in the second and Nordloh blasted a homer over the left field fence to make it 4-1. A fielder’s choice with the bases loaded in the third scored a run, and during some confusion on the basepaths, the Warriors pushed another run across to make it 6-1.
Bound came on in relief part way through the third inning, and he and Swanson kept DeForest under wraps the rest of the way, although one run snuck through in the fifth.
Cotter drove in a run to make it 7-2, and Nordloh drove in a pair to put Waunakee up by seven runs.
“The squad put together one of their most complete games in this matchup,” said Thingvold. “They put pressure on DeForest from the first pitch and made routine plays to make it hard for them to score runs. It was a great end to a hectic 24 hours for the Warriors.”
Nordloh went 2-for-5 and knocked in four runs, as Schmidt, Cotter and Barman all had two hits apiece in the second game. Going 2-for-3, Schmidt paced Waunakee in the opener, driving in a pair. Dominic Malich struck out seven over three and a third innings in the first game, while Swanson and Bound combined for nine strikeouts in the second.