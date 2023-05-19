Getting to play on a Major League Baseball Field is one thing. It’s even better if you win.
On Thursday, May 18, Waunakee baseball thumped Baraboo 16-2 in a Badger Conference crossover match-up at American Family Field, as the Warriors improved to 14-7 overall.
This is a great day for the varsity team,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for Waunakee. “The team gets an experience that not many people will get, to play on a professional baseball field. The Warriors had a ton of fun with it, too. Everyone spent some time on the field, and everyone got to bat at least twice today.”
American Family Field is home to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Warriors got to empty the bullpen and the bench in the win.
“Seven different pitchers threw today, and all did well,” said Thingvold. “The staff scattered four hits and two walks. They gave up a total of two runs on the day. Each guy came in and threw strikes, which can be a challenge when playing in that environment – great work by the staff today.”
Waunakee jumped on top early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning to go up 4-1. The Warriors kept pouring it on. Jack Shepski, Caden Stewart and Ethan Hansen had two hits each, while Nolan Justmann drove in five runs and scored three. Justmann and Shepski both doubled in the win.
“The offensive onslaught started early, we scored four in the first, five in the second, and four in the third,” said Thingvold. “The Warriors had 16 hits and 13 walks. The team spent most of the day on the basepaths … the Am Fam game is always a lot of fun, it is a lot more fun when you play this well. The day was filled with smiles and laughs, just like what baseball is all about.”
Waunakee 4, Fort Atkinson 0
Scoring two runs in the first inning and adding two more in the second, the Warriors had all the runs they needed, as Shepski tossed a two-hit shutout.
“The Warriors came into this game looking for their tenth conference victory,” said Thingvold. “They were dialed in early. Making Fort’s starting pitcher work extremely hard. As a team we fought off tough pitches and put the ball in play. The pressure we put on them from the start would be the difference in this game.”
Shepski helped his own cause, reaching base in the first on an error and moved to second on another Fort miscue. An Andy Nordloh single brought Shepski home. Infield singles by Danny Cotter and Justmann followed, scoring Nordloh.
In the second, Hansen walked and stole second, as Shea DuCharme beat out an infield single. Hansen scored on an error, and DuCharme crossed the plate on a passed ball.
“That would be all Jack Shepski would need,” said Thingvold. “He was once again electric on the mound. He threw seven innings giving up two hits, walking three, and striking out 10. Jack once again came up big when we needed him. Hitters had a hard time handling his accuracy today. He located all of his pitches in all counts. It was another special outing from our senior. The Warriors would mount a couple of threats but couldn’t push any more runs across for a final score of 4-0. Getting to 10 wins in this conference is a great accomplishment and shows how much this team has grown this season.”