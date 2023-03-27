Shepski heads for third
Jack Shepski (5) runs the bases, heading for third, in the Waunakee baseball team’s 2-0 win at home on Thursday, April 21, over Watertown. The Goslings defeated the Warriors 6-5 on Tuesday, April 19.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

Sitting at 6-4, the 2022 Waunakee baseball team was just treading water. A four-game winning streak gave the Warriors a shot of confidence.

Then, after a 1-0 loss to Onalaska on May 7, Waunakee reeled off eight straight victories, as the Warriors secured the Badger East Conference championship with a 13-2 league mark and reached the sectional finals.