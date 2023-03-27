Sitting at 6-4, the 2022 Waunakee baseball team was just treading water. A four-game winning streak gave the Warriors a shot of confidence.
Then, after a 1-0 loss to Onalaska on May 7, Waunakee reeled off eight straight victories, as the Warriors secured the Badger East Conference championship with a 13-2 league mark and reached the sectional finals.
They fell just short of reaching state, as Sun Prairie ended their season by beating the Warriors 9-1. To get over the hump in 2023, Waunakee needs some young players to grow up fast.
“The squad will be filled with fresh faces that are eager to prove themselves,” said Micah Thingvold, who led Waunakee to a 20-7 overall record in his first year in charge of the Warriors. “They have a lot of potential but figuring out how it all fits together for this squad will be important. The team looks to continue their string of conference championships dating back prior to COVID. To reach that some new players need to step up to fill some holes. The team will need to be aggressive on the base paths capitalizing on mistakes.”
While the Warriors lost 13 letterwinners from last year’s team, Waunakee brings back five, including three starters. At the plate, the Warriors plan to keep opposing defenses on their toes.
“We strive to be a team that is pesky at the plate, limiting strike outs and finding ways to put the ball in play with two strikes,” said Thingvold. “We will be aggressive on the base paths, always looking to capitalize on other team’s miscues. We will be returning Jack Shepski, Tate Schmidt, Andy Nordloh and Shea DuCharme from a successful offense from last year.”
The defense is solid, too.
“Defensively, we try to keep it simple and make outs,” said Thingvold. “Limit the amount of opportunities the other team has to score runs and force them to drive in runs, not giving out free runs. We want to play catch as best as we possibly can. We return some solid defenders up the middle with Jack and Tate at shortstop and second base. We also have Andy behind the plate, who brings some experience.”
Defending their conference title won’t be easy for the Warriors.
“The Badger East is becoming one of the toughest conferences in the state,” said Thingvold. “The talent pool seems to be increasing with no sign of slowing down. I expect a lot of competitive games, with six teams having the potential to make the conference championship.”
Waunakee is one of them. The Baseball Wisconsin Yearbook has the Warriors slotted at No. 12 in its preseason Division 1 state rankings. Thingvold thinks Monona Grove is the team to beat, though.
“Many teams have a chance this year, however,” said Thingvold. “Beaver Dam has an amazing pitching staff. Milton, Watertown, DeForest all have talented rosters that are going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
With its overall team athleticism, the Warriors will certainly be in the mix. A lack of experience at the varsity level is a big question mark, though. Still, Waunakee has some newcomers chomping at the bit to make an impact.
“There are a couple of potential breakout players this year with so many positions up for grabs,” said Thingvold. “Keep an eye out for Oliver Lee, Danny Cotter and Nolan Justmann on offense, and Dom Malich as well as Nate Bound, on the mound.”
The key, just like last year, will be seeing how the team gels.
“The guys have come together quickly, understanding that we are stronger as a unit than we are individually,” said Thingvold.
Weather permitting, Waunakee will open its season on Thursday, March 30, at home against Sun Prairie West.