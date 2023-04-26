The pitchers’ duel was as good as advertised. Beaver Dam’s Daelen Johnson was just a little bit better.
Tossing a one-hit shutout, Johnson lifted the Golden Beavers to a 1-0 Badger East Conference win on Tuesday over the Waunakee baseball team.
“The Warriors went into this game knowing they had a tough challenge, facing the reigning conference pitcher of the year,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for Waunakee. “Dam’s Johnson was dealing today. He went a complete game, giving up only one hit. Not to be out done Jack Shepski threw an absolute gem for the Warriors – six beautiful innings of work.”
Shepski was sharp.
“He was efficient inducing weak contact and quick strike outs,” said Thingvold. “He threw six innings on 65 pitches, striking out nine, giving up only two hits, and one unearned run. He deserved a better outcome tonight. He threw one of if not the best game I’ve seen thrown by a Waunakee pitcher.”
The Warriors had a scoring opportunity in the third inning, as Shepski earned a two-out walk. Tate Schmidt lined a single to right, moving Shepski to third. Schmidt went to second on the throw. However, Waunakee couldn’t get that clutch hit.
Beaver Dam scored the lone run in the fourth and threatened to put more on the scoreboard.
“The Warriors avoided too much damage that inning getting out of a bases loaded jam with two pickles on the same play,” said Thingvold. “The one-run fourth was all either offense could produce on a day that belonged to the pitchers. This is a tough one for the Warriors, but this group has done a great job all year of using opportunities to grow from setbacks, I look for them to do the same from this situation.”
Waunakee drops to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in league play.
