The hole was too big, and it just kept getting deeper.
Trailing 5-1 after two innings, the Waunakee baseball team trimmed the deficit to two runs in the third inning, but Kettle Moraine woke back up offensively and pulled away for an 11-4 non-conference win on Monday, April 10.
“The squad was eager to get back on the field against a strong Kettle Moraine team,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for the Warriors. “The team showed some fight in this contest after that rough start.”
After a Kettle Moraine mistake, Waunakee (0-2 overall) got back-to-back doubles by Oliver Lee and Nolan Justman in the third to make it a 5-3 game. Tight defense held the Lasers scoreless in the bottom of the third, and the Warriors opened the top of the fourth with a leadoff single.
Waunakee’s offense stalled from that point.
“Kettle Moraine was a polished team, playing great defense, making pitches when it mattered, and squaring the ball up whenever we made mistakes,” said Thingvold. “Even though the score might not show it, the team made improvements tonight. This squad is absorbing knowledge at a fast pace, continuing to learn from every opportunity they are given.”
Seven Warriors had hits in the game. Andy Nordloh also had a two-bagger for Waunakee, as Justman drove in two runs and Lee had an RBI.
Four pitchers took to the mound for the Warriors, combining for four strikeouts, 10 walks and 10 earned runs. Jack Shepski tossed a scoreless inning.