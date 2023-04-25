They had their four-game winning streak snapped. Maybe it’s time to start a new one, after the Waunakee baseball team slammed Sauk Prairie 12-0 on the road on Monday, April 24.
The Warriors are now 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the Badger East.
“The Warriors showed an awesome ability to bounce back,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for the Warriors. “The team brought great energy and intensity to the game tonight. They were dialed in from the beginning and the result showed that.”
Tate Schmidt’s one-out triple down the right field line got Waunakee started, as Andy Nordloh doubled to left center to drive him in to go up 1-0.
“Some great starting pitching from Oliver Lee would eliminate any threat from Sauk Prairie in the early innings,” said Thingvold. “In the fourth the Warriors would blow the game open with patience at the plate, solid base running, and a few hard-hit balls.”
Exploding for 11 runs in the fourth inning, the Warriors won going away, as 12 straight batters found their way on base. The game ended in five innings.
“Jacob Furan would come in and finish the job on the mound for the Warriors,” said Thingvold. “The Warriors capitalized on the mistakes of Sauk Prairie and forced the Eagles to play faster than they were comfortable. A strong start to a week filled in conference action.”